How to complete FIFA 22 Pogba Flashback SBC: solutions & cost

A brand-new FIFA 22 Flashback SBC is now live for Manchester United star Paul Pogba. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, cost, and solutions right here.

This Silver Stars Flashback SBC celebrates Pogba’s 2012/13 season with Piemonte Calcio in Serie A. As a Silver, it’s not necessarily an upgrade to his regular items, it’s still worth checking out.

For one, it’s extremely cheap and has comparable stats to his regular gold card. On top of that, it also comes with five-star Skills Moves too.

The full stats can be found below, followed by requirements and solutions for this challenge.

FIFA 22 Kevin Pogba Flashback SBC

Kevin Pogba Flashback in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Pogba Flashback SBC

There’s just one set of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Pogba’s new Flashback card in FIFA 22.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.

Paul Pogba

Number of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Pogba Flashback SBC cost

Pogba’s Silver Stars Flashback player item has decent stats, but the real appeal is how cheap this SBC is to complete.

Altogether, it should cost around 23,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 28,000 on Xbox, and 25,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.