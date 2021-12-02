How to complete FIFA 22 Player Moments Nakamura & Miura: Solutions and cost

Player Moments cards are EA’s way of bringing an old FUT favorite back into the FIFA 22 meta. Wondering how to complete Fifa 22’s Nakamura and Miura player moments? Here’s how much each player will cost you, and both SBC solutions.



As much as FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is rooted in the best players of today, it also loves to give nods to the superstars of yesteryear. That’s where the likes of Flashback SBCs come into play.

But while Flashbacks like the Chiellini or Benzema call back to past FIFA cards, Player Moments celebrate the achievements of the real-life player. This makes Moments cards a firm favorite among the FUT community.

EA have offered users a two-for-one in the latest SBC by dropping Shunsuke Nakamura and Kazuyoshi Miura at the same time. Here’s you can get your hands on these Japanese icons, and how much they will set you back.

FIFA 22 Player Moments Nakamura and Miura cost

According to FUTBIN, the Moments Duo challenge will cost around 60,000 – 70,000 coins to complete. When you consider that you’re getting two cards that get perfect chemistry links to each other, this is fairly reasonable.

If only one of the cards is calling out to you, the challenge is broken down into two separate SBCs. So, can still choose which one you want if you don’t have the funds or players to complete both.

Splashing out on both SBCs does also reward you with a Prime Electrum Players Pack, so you might even earn pack some of the coins you put into it.

Player Moments Nakamura and Miura SBC solutions

The Shunsuke Nakamura SBC is priced at around 40,000 – 45,000 coins, whereas Kazuyoshi Miura is only around 20,000. The cards themselves have been given a huge boost, and their perfect links make them easy to fit into a team.

Nakamura has been awarded his Player moments for a stunning goal against Manchester United in the 2006/07 season, while Miura earned his for becoming the oldest ever goalscorer at the tender age of 50.

If you’re eager to add these FUT favorites to your club, here are the SBC requirements and some cheap solutions.

Shunsuke Nakamura

Squad Rating: Min. 84

Team Chemistry: Min. 70

Players in the squad: Exactly 11

Kazuyoshi Miura

Squad Rating: Min. 84

Team Chemistry: Min. 75

Players in the squad: 11

And there you have it, that was everything you need to know about how to complete these two Player Moment SBCs. For more helpful FIFA 22 content, be sure to check out some of our other guides:

