How to complete FIFA 22 Phil Foden SBC Premier League TOTS special card

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 Premier League TOTS SBC card for Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

The FIFA 22 Premier League Team of the Season dropped on May 6, and it’s filled with the best players in all positions throughout the season. A few extra ones are available by completing SBCs, including Phil Foden.

Foden’s Premier League TOTS SBC is a massive step up from his standard 84 OVR gold card. In addition to having 92 OVR, it also has +15 Physicality, +12 Shooting, +11 Passing, +8 Pace, +8 Dribbling, and +10 Defending.

FIFA 22 Phil Foden SBC Premier League TOTS SBC

Phil Foden Premier League TOTS in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Phil Foden SBC Premier League TOTS SBC

Typically, the more stellar an SBC card is, the more complex the requirements are to complete the challenge. However, this one is relatively straightforward. You only need to build and submit three different squads.

What’s more, the individual parameters for each squad are a breeze. Here’s a list of them all, followed by the cheapest solution:

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Manchester City: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack

Solution

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 40

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Phil Foden Premier League TOTS SBC cost

Foden’s Premier League TOTS card is moderately priced for how good it is. It will only set you back 390,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 385,000 on Xbox, and 450,000 on PC/Origin. These prices can fluctuate, though.

The card is also only available until May 16. So, you’ll have less than a week to snap it up. However, considering the requirements aren’t too demanding, you shouldn’t have any problems getting it done on time!