How to complete FIFA 22 Pele SBC: FUT Captains special card

A new FUT Captains SBC is now live in FIFA 22 for veteran Portuguese back Pepe. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.
FUT Captains upgrades some the most well-known club and national team captains and vice-captains, with big boosts to their stats.
EA has now released a brand new SBC for Pepe. This card is a highly decent 89 OVR, a 7-point upgrade from his regular gold card— boasting 90 Defending and Physicality as well.
Here are the full stats, along with how to grab it for yourself.
FIFA 22 Pepe FUT Captains SBC
Pepe Captains in-game stats
How to complete FIFA 22 Pepe Captains SBC
There’s just one set of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Pepe’s new FUT Captains card in FIFA 22.
All of the requirements are listed down below, along with a cheap solution as well.
Pepe
- Number of players from Portugal: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Solution
Pepe FUT Captains SBC cost
Pepe’s FUT Captains player item has some very nice defensive stats, and is an extremely cheap SBC to complete on top of that.
In total, it should cost around 26,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 29,000 on Xbox, and 26,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.
The FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these prices could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.