How to complete FIFA 22 Pedrinho SBC: TOTS special card

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 Premier League TOTS SBC card for Gil Vicente midfielder Pedrinho. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

The FIFA 22 Primeira Liga Team of the Season dropped on May 22, and it boasts some of the best performers in the league throughout the season. A few extra ones are available by completing SBCs, including Pedrinho.

Pedrinho’s Primeira Liga TOTS SBC is a colossal step up from his standard 75 OVR gold card. Not only does it have 90 OVR, but it also has +41 Defending, +29 Physicality, +21 Shooting, +19 Passing, +12 Dribbling, and +9 Pace.

FIFA 22 Pedrinho SBC TOTS SBC

Pedrinho TOTS in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Pedrinho TOTS SBC

Although TOTS SBC cards are decked with impressive stats, the requirements needed to complete them are relatively straightforward. Pedrinho’s isn’t any different. You only need to submit one squad to complete it.

The individual parameters within that requirement are a breeze, too. Here’s a list of them all, followed by the cheapest solution:

Pedrinho

Number of players from Portugal: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 22 Pedrinho SBC TOTS SBC cost

Pedrinho’s Primeira Liga TOTS SBC card is insanely cheap. It will only set you back 38,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, and 40,000 on Xbox and PC/Origin. These prices can fluctuate, but it shouldn’t be by much.

The card is also only available until May 28. So, you’ll have less than a week to snap it up. However, considering the requirements are an absolute breeze, you shouldn’t have any problems getting it done on time!