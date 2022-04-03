How to complete FIFA 22 Pavard & Aurier Showdown SBC: Solution & cost

In the lead-up to the Champions League match-up between Bayern and Villarreal on April 6, EA SPORTS released new FIFA 22 Showdown SBCs for Serge Aurier and Benjamin Pavard. Here’s are all the details.

The Bayern-Villarreal matchup is the first of two meetings between the sides, and could determine who moves on in the competition.

To make things even more interesting, EA added two new FIFA 22 Showdown SBCs for Aurier of Villarreal and Bayern’s Pavard.

Not only can you add both players to your FIFA Ultimate Team, but the one on the winning team will receive a +2 OVR stats boost. Let’s take a look at both cards’ stats, and how to unlock them.

FIFA 22 Aurier & Pavard Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Aurier Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Pavard Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Aurier Showdown SBC requirements & solutions

There are two squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock Aurier’s new Showdown card: Tactical Emulation, and LaLiga.

The full list of requirements for each, along with a cheap solution, are listed down below:

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Villarreal CF: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solution

LaLiga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Gold Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Pavard Showdown SBC requirements & solutions

For Pavard there are also a pair of squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock his new Showdown card: Tactical Emulation, and Bundesliga.

Below are the requirements for each, along with a cheap solution:

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from FC Bayern: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Gold Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Aurier & Pavard Showdown SBC price

These are two very affordable SBCs, compared to other Showdown items we’ve seen. According to FUTBIN solutions, Aurier will cost roughly 118,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 124,000 on Xbox, and 129,000 on Origin PC.

Pavard on the other hand will set you back about 107,000 on PlayStation, 111,000 on Xbox, and 116,000 on Origin. You can unlock both of these items before they expire on April 5, but only the one whose team wins the Bayern vs Villarreal showdown will get the +2 OVR upgrade.