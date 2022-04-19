How to complete FIFA 22 Paulista & Canales Showdown SBC: Solution & cost

In the lead-up to the Copa del Rey Final match-up between Real Betis and Valencia on April 23, EA SPORTS released new FIFA 22 Showdown SBCs for Sergio Canales and Gabriel Paulista. Here are all the details.

The Betis-Valencia matchup is culmination of Spain’s national tournament, and the winner will automatically qualify for next season’s Europa League.

To make things even more interesting, EA added two new FIFA 22 Showdown SBCs for Paulista of Valencia and Betis’ Canales.

Not only can you add both players to your FIFA Ultimate Team, but the one on the winning team will receive a +2 OVR stats boost. Let’s take a look at both cards’ stats, and how to unlock them.

FIFA 22 Paulista & Canales Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Paulista Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Canales Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Paulista Showdown SBC requirements & solutions

There’s just one squad you’ll need to turn in to unlock Paulista’s new Showdown card.

The full list of requirements, along with a cheap solution, is listed down below:

Paulista

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 22 Canales Showdown SBC requirements & solutions

For Canales, there’s also just one squad you’ll need to turn in to unlock his new Showdown card, as well.

The full list of requirements, along with a cheap solution, is listed down below:

Canales

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 22 Paulista & Canales Showdown SBC price

These two are pretty much in line with other Showdown items we’ve seen. According to FUTBIN solutions, Paulista will cost roughly 146,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 151,000 on Xbox, and 156,000 on Origin PC.

Canales, on the other hand, will set you back about 138,000 on PlayStation, 144,000 on Xbox, and 151,000 on Origin. You can unlock both of these items before they expire on April 22, but only the one whose team wins the Betis vs Valencia showdown on April 23 will get the +2 OVR upgrade.