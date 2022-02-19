How to complete FIFA 22 Ozil Player Moments SBC: cost & solutions

A brand new FIFA 22 Players Moments SBC has landed for Legendary German player Mesut Ozil. Here’s how to complete it, with requirements, cost, and solutions.

‘Player Moments’ squad building challenges celebrate a highlight-reel moment from a certain player’s career. This latest is for Mesut Ozil, and celebrates his stunning goal against Ludogorets in UCL 2016/17 season.

This 90 OVR card is a massive step up from his regular 80 gold card, and gives 20+ point upgrades to Pace, Shooting, and comes with five star Skills moves as well.

Let’s take a look at all the full stats, before going over the requirements and solutions to unlock it yourself.

FIFA 22 Ozil Moments SBC

Ozil Moments in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Ozil Player Moments SBC

There’s two squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock Ozil’s new Player Moments card in FIFA 22: Germany and 84-Rated Squad.

All of the requirements for each are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.

Germany

Number of players from Germany: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Electrum Players Pack

Solution

84-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Ozil Player Moments SBC cost

Good news here — Ozil’s Moments SBC is incredibly cheap for the 90 OVR card you’ll be getting .

These squads to unlock his new FIFA 22 Moments card will only cost you around 55,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 55,000 on Xbox, and 56,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Now, the FUT market can switch up prices rapidly, and players could discover more, cheaper solutions than what we have here as time goes on, so these costs could very well end up fluctuating slightly.