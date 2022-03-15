How to complete FIFA 22 Oyarzabal FUT Birthday SBC: solutions & cost

A new FUT Birthday SBC has landed in FIFA 22 for Spanish winger Mikel Oyarzabal. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

The FUT Birthday promotion celebrates the day FIFA Ultimate Team first came out by introducing a series of unique cards — and the latest for Ramos comes with a very nice 5-star Skills Moves upgrade.

This item is seven points higher than Oyarzabal’s regular gold card, and on top of that it also comes with five-star Weak Foot and double-digit stat increases to Pace and Physicality as well.

The full stats can be found below, along with requirements, and solutions for this challenge.

Advertisement

FIFA 22 Mikel Oyarzabal Birthday SBC

Mikel Oyarzabal Birthday in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Oyarzabal Birthday SBC

There are three sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Oyarzabal’s new FUT Birthday card in FIFA 22: Spain, Top Form, and LaLiga.

All of the requirements for each are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.

Spain

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

LaLiga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Oyarzabal FUT Birthday SBC cost

Oyarzabal’s FUT Birthday player item has some highly decent stats, and as an added bonus it won’t cost an insane amount of FUT Coins to unlock.

Altogether, it should cost around 186,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 195,000 on Xbox, and 208,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Read More: How to claim FIFA 22 Twitch Prime Gaming reward packs

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.