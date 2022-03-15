How to complete FIFA 22 Oyarzabal FUT Birthday SBC: solutions & cost

A new FUT Birthday SBC has landed in FIFA 22 for Spanish winger Mikel Oyarzabal. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.
The FUT Birthday promotion celebrates the day FIFA Ultimate Team first came out by introducing a series of unique cards — and the latest for Ramos comes with a very nice 5-star Skills Moves upgrade.
This item is seven points higher than Oyarzabal’s regular gold card, and on top of that it also comes with five-star Weak Foot and double-digit stat increases to Pace and Physicality as well.
The full stats can be found below, along with requirements, and solutions for this challenge.
FIFA 22 Mikel Oyarzabal Birthday SBC
Mikel Oyarzabal Birthday in-game stats
How to complete FIFA 22 Oyarzabal Birthday SBC
There are three sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Oyarzabal’s new FUT Birthday card in FIFA 22: Spain, Top Form, and LaLiga.
All of the requirements for each are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.
Spain
- Number of players from Spain: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solution
Top Form
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
Solution
LaLiga
- Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack
Solution
Oyarzabal FUT Birthday SBC cost
Oyarzabal’s FUT Birthday player item has some highly decent stats, and as an added bonus it won’t cost an insane amount of FUT Coins to unlock.
Altogether, it should cost around 186,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 195,000 on Xbox, and 208,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.
As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.
