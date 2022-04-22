How to complete FIFA 22 Oxlade-Chamberlain SBC: RTTF special card

A new FUT Road to the Final SBC is now live in FIFA 22 for Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

FIFA 22 Road to the Final cards have the potential to receive huge upgrades as they progress through their Euro league campaigns. Depending on how Liverpool does in the UEFA Champions League, Oxlade could end up becoming an absolute powerhouse.

This SBC starts off as a very nice 89 OVR, a 10-point upgrade from his regular gold card— boasting 92 Dribbling and 91 Pace as well.

Here are the full stats, along with how to grab it for yourself.

FIFA 22 Oxlade-Chamberlain RTTF SBC

Oxlade-Chamberlain RTTF in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Oxlade-Chamberlain RTTF SBC

There are three separate sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Oxlade-Chamberlain’s new Road to the Finals card in FIFA 22: Liverpool, England, and Premier League.

All of the requirements are listed down below, along with a cheap solution for each as well.

Liverpool

Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

England

Number of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 55

Team Chemistry: Min 55 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

Oxlade-Chamberlain RTTF SBC cost

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Road to the Final player item has some very nice stats, but is a fairly expensive SBC to complete.

In total, it should cost around 347,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 353,000 on Xbox, and 375,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

The FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these prices could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.