How to complete FIFA 22 Origi & Mount Showdown SBC: Solution & cost

The latest FIFA 22 Showdown SBC is here ahead of the EFL Cup Final on February 27, and it’s Liverpool’s Divock Origi vs Chelsea’s Mason Mount. Here’s all the details on how to complete these rivaling SBCs, as well as the cheapest solutions.

The EFL Cup Final is a huge match for both Liverpool and Chelsea, as both clubs bid for their first piece of domestic silverware of the season. These two clubs have developed a bitter rivalry in recent years, and Sunday’s game will see them lock horns once again.

To spice things up even more, EA have dropped another Showdown SBC into FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, with an upgraded version of Liverpool’s Divock Origi and Chelsea’s Mason Mount up for grabs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest FIFA 22 Showdown SBC, from how to complete them both to the cheapest solutions.

FIFA 22 Origi and Mount Showdown SBC stats

Both Mount and Origi have received huge upgrades on their base cards, and they have the potential to go up even further based on the result of the final. Whoever’s team lifts the trophy will receive a +2 upgrade, while the runner-up will remain the same.

These are the in-game stats for both players before they have been upgraded:

FIFA 22 Origi Showdown stats

FIFA 22 Mount Showdown stats

FIFA 22 Origi Showdown SBC requirements & solutions

There are two squads you need to submit to earn Showdown Origi in FIFA 22. Luckily, neither look as though they will break the bank.

Check out the full list of requirements for each, along with the cheapest solutions we could find, below:

Tactical Emulation

Liverpool players: Min 1

Min 1 TOTW players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Min 83 Team Chemistry: 80

80 Reward: Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Belgium

Belgian players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Min 85 Team Chemistry: 65

65 Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Mount Showdown SBC requirements & solutions

Once again, there are two squads to be submitted if you want to add this special Mason Mount to your FUT squad.

Check out the full list of requirements for both, along with the cheapest solutions:

Tactical Emulation

Chelsea players: Min 1

Min 1 TOTW players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Min 83 Team Chemistry: 80

80 Reward: Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

England

English players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Min 85 Team Chemistry: 65

65 Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Origi and Mount Showdown SBC cost

Since the requirements are extremely similar for both sets of SBCs, there is very little difference in the overall cost. According to FUTBIN, Divock Origi will set you back 120,000 coins on PlayStation, 132,000 on Xbox, and 128,000 on PC.

Meanwhile, if you’re punting for Mason Mount, it will cost 121,000 coins on PlayStation, 130,000 on Xbox, and 127,000 on PC. Of course, if you want to cover all bases, you complete both players and add them both to your squad.

You’ll have until Saturday, February 26 to submit the SBCs, the day before the big game.

