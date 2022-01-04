How to complete FIFA 22 Odsonne Edouard Record Breaker SBC: Solutions & cost

A brand-new Record Breaker SBC is now live in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team for Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard, and we’re going to show you exactly how to complete it.

Record Breaker Squad Building Challenges are for exactly that — players who break a major record for their club during competition. The latest celebrates Edouard setting a new record for the fastest goal scored by a player on his Premier League debut.

Odsonne’s new 85 OVR card comes stacked in FIFA 22 with 91 Pace, 89 Dribbling, and a sheet full of decent numbers as well.

Let’s take a look at the full stats, and the complete list of requirements as well.

FIFA 22 Edouard Record Breaker SBC

Edouard Record Breaker in-game stats

FIFA 22 Record Breaker Edouard SBC requirements

There are three different squad-building challenges you’ll need to knock out in order to unlock Edouard’s new Record Breaker card: Premier League, Top Form, and Les Bleus.

Below are the full requirements and rewards, along with a cheap solution for each.

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Gold Players Pack

Solution

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Les Bleus

Number of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Edouard Record Breaker SBC cost

Altogether this trio of squads should end up costing you around 112,000 FUT Coins on Playstation, 123,000 on Xbox, and 125,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN solutions.

Keep in mind that prices can quickly fluctuate on the FIFA market, so these prices could very well end up changing once you complete this SBC.