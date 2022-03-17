How to complete FIFA 22 Nkunku POTM SBC: Cost & solutions

Despite so many unbelievable special cards in FIFA 22 already, Christopher Nkunku has been voted the Bundesliga Player of the Month again. Here’s how you can get your hands on this ridiculous card, including SBC requirements, solutions, and costs.

We all know that FIFA 22 has a litany of promotions to keep the cards fresh, the community on its toes, and provide a healthy supply of quality and varied Ultimate Team Cards for players to experiment with.

Nkunku has been the beneficiary of many of these fabulous special promotions already. His base card has been superseded by several special cards already, and thanks to fans of football, they have voted for Nkunku to be the February POTM in the Bundesliga.

To celebrate this achievement, here’s how you can get a hold of his card.

Contents

FIFA 22 POTM Nkunku in-game card stats

FIFA 22 POTM Nkunku cost

Using trusty resource FUTBIN, they estimate that Nkunku’s latest POTM card will set you back between 298,000 and 307,000 coins. This is spread across four separate SBC squads to complete.

His attacking stats are phenomenal and he can be useful at making runs, taking shots, threading inch-perfect passes, or turning defenders inside out.

FIFA 22 POTM Nkunku solution & requirements

Nkunku’s price means you will need to have a decent amount of high-rated players in your club already. This will save you a fat stack of coins in the process.

Here’s a breakdown of each SBC and their respective requirements.

Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Min 1

Min 1 In-Form players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Min 83 Team Chemistry: Min 70

Min 70 Players in the squad: 11

11 Reward: Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

France

French players: Min 1

Min 1 In-Form players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Min 84 Team Chemistry: Min 65

Min 65 Players in the squad: 11

11 Reward: Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Top Form

In-Form players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Min 85 Team Chemistry: Min 60

Min 60 Players in the squad: 11

11 Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Min 86 Team Chemistry: Min 55

Min 55 Players in the squad: 11

11 Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

That was everything you need to know about how to complete the POTM Christopher Nkunku SBC.

