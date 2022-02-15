How to complete FIFA 22 Mid Icon Player Pick SBC: Solutions and cost

EA Sports have dropped a Mid Icon Player Pick into FIFA 22, giving players the chance to bag one the game’s top legends. Here’s how to complete the SBC along with the cheapest solutions.

In previous years, the idea of bagging an Icon in FIFA Ultimate Team seemed like a pipedream. In FIFA 22, EA have been showering players with Icon SBCs, allowing them to add footballing royalty to their squads.

While challenges for the likes of Eto’o and Drogba are welcome, it’s the random SBCs with the chance of securing a top-tier Icon that gets the community excited. Daring to dream that a Ronaldo or Cruyff could be possible.

The latest SBC to drop in FIFA 22 is a Mid Icon Player Pick, so here’s how to complete it as well as some cheap solutions for each section.

FIFA 22 Mid Icon Player Pick SBC requirements and solutions

There are four separate SBCs in total, to earn a choice of one out of three random Icons. The fact that players have multiple to choose from means that the requirements are a tad stricter than we’ve seen in the past.

Even so, when you take the pool of cards and their chemistry links into account, it’s a fairly reasonable ask. Here are the criteria for each SBC, and the cheapest solution we could find:

85-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

Min 85 Team Chemistry: Min 65

Min 65 Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

85-Rated Squad

TOTW Players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Min 85 Team Chemistry: Min 60

Min 60 Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

87-Rated Squad

TOTW Players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 87

Min 87 Team Chemistry: Min 50

Min 50 Reward: Premium Gold Players Pack

Solution

87-Rated Squad

TOTW Players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 87

Min 87 Team Chemistry: Min 45

Min 45 Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Mid Icon Player Pick SBC cost

According to FUTBIN, the Mid Icon Player Pick SBC is clocking in at between 635,000 and 660,000 coins to complete from scratch, depending on which platform you play on. Some high-rated fodder will help soften the blow, especially if you managed to use your Future Stars Tokens to open some big packs.

This is a little steep, but given that you have the choice between three legends, your chances of getting something unbelievable are much higher than normal. All-in-all, we think this is good value if you’re someone with a lot of coins and players in your club.

It’s also worth noting that it’s repeatable, so can always throw your Icon back in if you’re not happy with who pops up.

That was everything you need to know about the FIFA 22 Mid Icon Player Pick SBC. For more on FIFA 22, be sure to check out some of our other guides:

