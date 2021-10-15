How to complete FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups SBC – Week 4

The fourth round of Marquee Matchups SBCs have arrived in FIFA 22 and if you’re looking to get them completed quickly, we’ve got you covered. Here, we’ll run through the requirements, costs, and solutions.
FIFA 22 has been out for nearly three weeks at this point and players are already putting together some incredible starting XI’s on Ultimate Team.
No matter where you are in your FUT journey, SBCs are always a great way of getting your hands on packs and potentially even a high-value player.
As always, this week another set of Marquee Matchup SBCs has arrived and with so many great rewards to earn, they’re definitely worth completing.
So, without further ado, let’s run through everything you need to know for Marquee Matchups Week 4.
Rewards
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
- Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
- Premium Mixed Players Pack
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
PSG vs Angers SCO
- Players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1
- Same Club Count: Min 2
- Leagues: Max 4
- Player Level: Min Silver
- Squad Rating: 70
- Players in Squad: 11
Solution
Aston Villa vs Wolves
- Players from Premier League: Min 2
- Same League Count: Min 3
- Gold Players: Min 2
- Rare Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: 70
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Players in Squad: 11
Solution
Latium vs Inter Milan
- Players from Latium and Inter Milan: Min 1
- Nationalities: Min 4
- Same Nation Count: Max 3
- Gold Players: Min 4
- Squad Rating: 72
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Players in Squad: 11
Solution
Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
- Players from Leverkusen: Min 1
- Players from FC Bayern: Min 1
- Same Club Count: Max 3
- Clubs: Min 5
- Squad Rating: Min 75
- Team Chemistry: Min 85
- Players in Squad: 11
Solution
So – there you have it! That’s how to complete the fourth week of FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups SBC – using FUTBIN solutions.
Cost
All-in-all, this SBC will cost you around 19,000 coins on PS, 20,000 on Xbox, and near 20,000 on the PC platform.
Keep in mind, these prices may go up and down throughout the week, so be ready to spend a little more, or less in some cases than you expected.