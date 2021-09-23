How to complete FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups SBC – Week 1

EA SPORTS has released the first set of FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups SBCs and if you’re looking to complete them, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we’ll run through the requirements, costs, and solutions.
FIFA 22 releases for everybody on October 1, with September 27 being the early launch for Ultimate Edition owners. Before that time, the community has the Web App, Companion App, and EA Play early access to entertain them.
Alongside the Foundation Squad Building Challenge set, which features Hybrid League and Nations with great rewards, Marquee Matchups is another way to snag a few bonus packs before launch.
So, let’s run through everything you need to know for Week 1.
How to complete FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups – Week 1
Rewards:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
- Small Rare Silver Players Pack
- Mixed Players Pack
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
- Prime Mixed Players Pack
New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls
Requirements
-
Clubs: Min 4
-
Nationalities: Min 3
-
Rare Players: Min 2
-
Team Chemistry: Min 70
-
Players in the Squad: 11
Solution
Latium vs Roma FC
Requirements
-
Players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
-
Same Nation Count: Max 5
-
Clubs: Max 6
-
Rare Players: Min 3
- Player Level: Min Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Players in the Squad: 11
Solution
Borussia M’gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund
Requirements
-
Players from M’gladbach + Dortmund: Min 1
-
Players from Bundesliga: Min 2
-
Same League Count: Min 4
-
Gold Players: Min 5
-
Squad Rating: Min 72
-
Team Chemistry: Min 80
Solution
Arsenal vs Spurs
Requirements
- Players from Arsenal + Spurs: Min 1
- Players from Premier League: Min 2
- Same Club Count: Min 2
- Rare Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 75
- Team Chemistry: Min 85
- Players in the Squad: 11
Solution
So – there you have it! That’s how to complete the first week of FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups SBC – using FUTBIN solutions.
Cost
All-in-all, this SBC will cost you around 20,000 coins on PS, 42,000 on Xbox, and near 60,000 on PC platform.
These are just rough estimates, though, and with the game’s market still in its infancy, those figures could vary.