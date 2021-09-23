 How to complete FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups SBC – Week 1 - Dexerto
How to complete FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups SBC – Week 1

Published: 23/Sep/2021 18:57 Updated: 23/Sep/2021 18:58

by David Purcell
FIFA 22 MARQUEE MATCHUPS
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS has released the first set of FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups SBCs and if you’re looking to complete them, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we’ll run through the requirements, costs, and solutions. 

FIFA 22 releases for everybody on October 1, with September 27 being the early launch for Ultimate Edition owners. Before that time, the community has the Web App, Companion App, and EA Play early access to entertain them.

Alongside the Foundation Squad Building Challenge set, which features Hybrid League and Nations with great rewards, Marquee Matchups is another way to snag a few bonus packs before launch.

So, let’s run through everything you need to know for Week 1.

How to complete FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups – Week 1

FIFA 22 PC ISSUES
EA SPORTS
The North London derby features in Week 1 of FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups.

Rewards:

  • Premium Gold Players Pack
  • Small Rare Silver Players Pack
  • Mixed Players Pack
  • Small Prime Gold Players Pack
  • Prime Mixed Players Pack

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls

Requirements

  • Clubs: Min 4
  • Nationalities: Min 3
  • Rare Players: Min 2
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Solution

nyc fc sbc fifa 22
FUTBIN
How to complete this part of the FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups SBC.

Latium vs Roma FC

Requirements

  • Players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
  • Same Nation Count: Max 5
  • Clubs: Max 6
  • Rare Players: Min 3
  • Player Level: Min Silver
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Solution

roma sbc
FUTBIN
How to complete the SBC for FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups.

Borussia M’gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund

Requirements

  • Players from M’gladbach + Dortmund: Min 1
  • Players from Bundesliga: Min 2
  • Same League Count: Min 4
  • Gold Players: Min 5
  • Squad Rating: Min 72
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80

Solution

dortmund sbc
FUTBIN
How to complete this Bundesliga SBC for Marquee Matchups.

Arsenal vs Spurs

Requirements

  • Players from Arsenal + Spurs: Min 1
  • Players from Premier League: Min 2
  • Same Club Count: Min 2
  • Rare Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 75
  • Team Chemistry: Min 85
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Solution

arsenal vs spurs sbc
FUTBIN
How to complete the Premier League section of this week’s Marquee Matchups.

So – there you have it! That’s how to complete the first week of FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups SBC – using FUTBIN solutions. 

Cost

All-in-all, this SBC will cost you around 20,000 coins on PS, 42,000 on Xbox, and near 60,000 on PC platform.

These are just rough estimates, though, and with the game’s market still in its infancy, those figures could vary.

