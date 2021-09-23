How to complete FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups SBC – Week 1

EA SPORTS has released the first set of FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups SBCs and if you’re looking to complete them, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we’ll run through the requirements, costs, and solutions.

FIFA 22 releases for everybody on October 1, with September 27 being the early launch for Ultimate Edition owners. Before that time, the community has the Web App, Companion App, and EA Play early access to entertain them.

Alongside the Foundation Squad Building Challenge set, which features Hybrid League and Nations with great rewards, Marquee Matchups is another way to snag a few bonus packs before launch.

So, let’s run through everything you need to know for Week 1.

How to complete FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups – Week 1

Rewards:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Small Rare Silver Players Pack

Mixed Players Pack

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Prime Mixed Players Pack

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls

Requirements

Clubs: Min 4

Nationalities: Min 3

Rare Players: Min 2

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Latium vs Roma FC

Requirements

Players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Same Nation Count: Max 5

Clubs: Max 6

Rare Players: Min 3

Player Level: Min Silver

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Borussia M’gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund

Requirements

Players from M’gladbach + Dortmund: Min 1

Players from Bundesliga: Min 2

Same League Count: Min 4

Gold Players: Min 5

Squad Rating: Min 72

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Solution

Arsenal vs Spurs

Requirements

Players from Arsenal + Spurs: Min 1

Players from Premier League: Min 2

Same Club Count: Min 2

Rare Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 85

Players in the Squad: 11

Solution

So – there you have it! That’s how to complete the first week of FIFA 22 Marquee Matchups SBC – using FUTBIN solutions.

Cost

All-in-all, this SBC will cost you around 20,000 coins on PS, 42,000 on Xbox, and near 60,000 on PC platform.

These are just rough estimates, though, and with the game’s market still in its infancy, those figures could vary.