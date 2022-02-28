How to complete FIFA 22 Marcel Desailly Prime ICON SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 Prime ICON SBC card for French legend Marcel Desailly. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.
Marcel Desailly was an absolute beast in his prime. To celebrate his form during the peak of his career, FIFA Ultimate Team players can now add the Prime ICON version of his card to their squads for a limited time.
The 91 OVR card is rock-solid in defense, with 90 defending and 90 physicality. However, he’s also not too shabby in the pace department, with 82 acceleration and 83 sprint speed.
If you want to unlock it in the cheapest possible way, we’ve got you covered.
FIFA 22 Marcel Desailly Prime ICON SBC
Marcel Desailly in-game stats
How to complete FIFA 22 Marcel Desailly Prime ICON SBC
FIFA 22 Prime ICON SBCs are often the most demanding and expensive to complete, and this one isn’t any different. You’ll need to build seven different squads to unlock the card, each with its own conditions.
Here’s a list of them all, followed by the cheapest possible solution:
Born Legend
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Solution
Rising Star
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Solution
Rossoneri’s Wall
- Number of players from Milan: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack
Solution
The Rock
- Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solution
National Idol
- Number of players from France: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
Solution
League Finesse
- Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Solution
League Legend
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 55
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Mega Pack
Solution
FIFA 22 Marcel Desailly Prime ICON SBC cost
FIFA 22 Prime ICON SBCs are typically some of the most expensive squad-building challenges out there, and this one isn’t any different.
It will set you back around 700,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 750,000 on Xbox, and 730,000 on PC Origin. It’s worth it considering how well-rounded he is in defense. Just remember these prices can fluctuate.
