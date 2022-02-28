How to complete FIFA 22 Lothar Matthäus Mid ICON SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 Mid ICON SBC card for German legend Lothar Matthäus. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.
Lothar Matthäus is nothing short of a legend of the game. However, he was a powerhouse even before reaching his prime. FIFA Ultimate Team players can now add the Mid ICON version of his card to their squads for a limited time.
The 91 OVR card is as well-rounded as it gets, with 89 defending, 87 pace, 86 passing, 84 shooting, and 82 physicality. It’s not too bad at dribbling, either.
If you want to unlock it in the cheapest possible way, we’ve got you covered.
FIFA 22 Lothar Matthäus Mid ICON SBC
Lothar Matthäus in-game stats
How to complete FIFA 22 Lothar Matthäus Mid ICON SBC
FIFA 22 Mid ICON SBCs tend to be quite demanding in terms of requirements, and this one isn’t any different. You’ll need to build nine different squads to finish the challenge, each with its own conditions.
Here’s a list of them all, followed by the cheapest possible solution:
Born Legend
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Solution
Rising Star
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Solution
The Little Tank
- Number of players from Germany: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 82
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack
Solution
The King of Milan
- Number of players from Inter: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
Solution
The Bavarian Panther
- Number of players from FC Bayern: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solution
League Finesse
- Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Solution
League Legend
- Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 55
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solution
Top-notch
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Mega Pack
Solution
88-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Team Chemistry: Min 45
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Players Pack
Solution
FIFA 22 Lothar Matthäus Mid ICON SBC cost
FIFA 22 Mid ICON SBCs are among the most expensive squad-building challenges out there, and this one isn’t any different.
It will set you back around 1.2 million FUT Coins on PlayStation, 1.3 million on Xbox, and 1.3 million on PC Origin. It’s worth it considering how potent he is in the midfield. Just remember these prices can fluctuate.
