How to complete FIFA 22 Lothar Matthäus Mid ICON SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 Mid ICON SBC card for German legend Lothar Matthäus. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

Lothar Matthäus is nothing short of a legend of the game. However, he was a powerhouse even before reaching his prime. FIFA Ultimate Team players can now add the Mid ICON version of his card to their squads for a limited time.

The 91 OVR card is as well-rounded as it gets, with 89 defending, 87 pace, 86 passing, 84 shooting, and 82 physicality. It’s not too bad at dribbling, either.

If you want to unlock it in the cheapest possible way, we’ve got you covered.

FIFA 22 Lothar Matthäus Mid ICON SBC

Lothar Matthäus in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Lothar Matthäus Mid ICON SBC

FIFA 22 Mid ICON SBCs tend to be quite demanding in terms of requirements, and this one isn’t any different. You’ll need to build nine different squads to finish the challenge, each with its own conditions.

Here’s a list of them all, followed by the cheapest possible solution:

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

The Little Tank

Number of players from Germany: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

The King of Milan

Number of players from Inter: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

The Bavarian Panther

Number of players from FC Bayern: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

League Finesse

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

League Legend

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Top-notch

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Mega Pack

Solution

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 45

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Lothar Matthäus Mid ICON SBC cost

FIFA 22 Mid ICON SBCs are among the most expensive squad-building challenges out there, and this one isn’t any different.

It will set you back around 1.2 million FUT Coins on PlayStation, 1.3 million on Xbox, and 1.3 million on PC Origin. It’s worth it considering how potent he is in the midfield. Just remember these prices can fluctuate.