How to complete FIFA 22 Lorenzo Insigne SBC – Adidas Numbers Up promo

EA SPORTS have released a brand new Adidas Numbers up SBC for Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne in FIFA 22, but is it worth it? We’ve got the answer and how to complete this squad-building challenge.

Numbers Up cards are hand-selected FUT stars that will receive focused boosts through a live system during the FIFA 22 cycle.

That means one of the six stats on Insigne’s card will climb over the next few months. But for now, he’s already sporting a boost to Pace, up to 91 from his regular 87.

The fact it will be getting upgrades going forward is nice, but it’s almost twice as expensive as Asensio’s, and comes with less of an initial stat boost. If you have the FUT coins and are in need of a forward, or just a die-hard Napoli fan, he could be worth the investment.

Advertisement

Here’s the full stats, along with rewards, requirements, and general price.

Lorenzo Insigne Adidas Numbers Up SBC stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Insigne SBC – Adidas Numbers Up

Rewards

1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Lorenzo Insigne Numbers Up player card — 87 OVR — LW

Insigne Numbers Up SBC Requirements

There are two sets of requirements to complete this SBC and unlock Insigne’s new Numbers Up promo card: National Duty, and Serie A TIM.

The full list of requirements as well as a cheap solution for both can be found below:

National Duty

Number of players from Italy: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

There you have it — how to complete Lorenzo Insigne’s new Adidas Numbers Up promo SBC in FIFA 22, according to FUTBIN solutions.

Lorenzo Insigne Adidas Numbers Up SBC price

What makes this a difficult SBC to recommend for everyone is that it’s fairly expensive for what you get right now. Put together these two squads will cost around 97,000 FUT Coins on Playstation, 109,000 on Xbox, and 106,000 on Origin PC.

Advertisement

That being said though, there is a chance it could see some much better upgrades in the future. So overall, it’s really up to you if Insigne’s Numbers Up card is worth it to pick up through this SBC before it expires on November 23.