How to complete FIFA 22 Kent & Medeiros Showdown SBC: Solution & cost

In the lead-up to the Europa League match-up between SC Braga and the Rangers on April 7, EA SPORTS released new FIFA 22 Showdown SBCs for Iuri Medeiros and Ryan Kent. Here’s are all the details.

The Braga-Rangers matchup is the first of two meetings between the sides, and could determine who moves on in the UEL.

To make things even more interesting, EA added two new FIFA 22 Showdown SBCs for Medeiros of Braga and Rangers’ Kent.

Not only can you add both players to your FIFA Ultimate Team, but the one on the winning team will receive a +2 OVR stats boost. Let’s take a look at both cards’ stats, and how to unlock them.

FIFA 22 Kent & Medeiros Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Kent Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Medeiros Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Kent Showdown SBC requirements & solutions

There are two squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock Kent’s new Showdown card: England, and Top Form.

The full list of requirements for each, along with a cheap solution, are listed down below:

England

Number of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Medeiros Showdown SBC requirements & solutions

For Medeiros there’s also a pair of squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock his new Showdown card: Portugal, and Top Form.

Below are the requirements for each, along with a cheap solution:

Portugal

Number of players from Portugal: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 22 Kent & Medeiros Showdown SBC price

These are two relatively cheap SBCs, compared to other Showdown items we’ve seen. According to FUTBIN solutions, Kent will cost roughly 138,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 148,000 on Xbox, and 152,000 on Origin PC.

Medeiros on the other hand will set you back about 78,000 on PlayStation, 87,000 on Xbox, and 82,000 on Origin. You can unlock both of these items before they expire on April 6, but only the one whose team wins the Bayern vs Villarreal showdown on April 7 will get the +2 OVR upgrade.