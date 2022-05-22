How to complete FIFA 22 Karsdorp & Senesi Showdown SBC: Solution & cost

In the lead-up to the UEFA Europa Conference League Final between Roma and Feyenoord, EA SPORTS released a FIFA 22 Showdown SBC for Marcos Senesi and Rick Karsdorp.

Roma and Feyenoord are all set for a blockbuster showdown in the final of the UEFA Europa League. Roma qualified after taking down Manchester City in the Semi Finals, and Feyenoord made it through on aggregate against Marseille.

To spice things up for FIFA Ultimate Team players in the lead-up to the game, EA SPORTS released a FIFA 22 Showdown SBC for Marcos Senesi and Rick Karsdorp. Being Showdown SBCs, the player from whichever side wins will earn a +2 OVR upgrade.

FIFA 22 Karsdorp & Senesi Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Karsdorp Showdown SBC stats

Karsdorp’s 90 OVR Showdown SBC card is a big step up from his standard 78 OVR gold card. It features a 23-point increase to Shooting, along with +16 to Passing, and +14 to Dribbling making it a very nice RB item.

FIFA 22 Senesi Showdown SBC stats

In the same vein, Senesi’s 90 OVR Showdown SBC card is also a massive upgrade from his regular 79 OVR gold card. It adds a massive +28 to Pace, +20 Passing, and +15 Dribbling.

How to complete FIFA 22 Karsdorp Showdown SBC

There’s just a pair of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Karsdorp’s new Showdown card in FIFA 22: National Duty, and Serie A TIM.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.

National Duty

Number of players from Netherlands: Min 1

In Form + TOTS Players: Min 1

In Form + TOTS Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

How to complete FIFA 22 Senesi Showdown SBC

Just like Karsdorp there are two sets of requirements you’ll need to get done in order to unlock Senesi’s new Showdown card in FIFA 22: Eredivisie, and Argentina.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.

Eredivisie

Number of players from Eredivisie: Min 1

In Form + TOTS Players: Min 1

In Form + TOTS Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Argentina

Number of players from Argentina: Min 1

In Form + TOTS Players: Min 1

In Form + TOTS Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Karsdorp & Senesi Showdown SBC cost

Both of these cards have some great stats, and as an added bonus, they’re also relatively cheap SBCs to complete as well.

In total, Karsdorp’s Showdown SBC should cost around 57,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 66,000 on Xbox, and 62,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

On the other side of things, Senesi’s Showdown SBC will run you around 68,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 79,000 on Xbox, and 67,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

The FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so as always, these prices could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.