How to complete FIFA 22 Jurriën Timber FUT Birthday SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 FUT Birthday SBC card for Ajax defender Jurriën Timber. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

The FUT Birthday promotion celebrates the day FIFA Ultimate Team first started by introducing a series of unique cards with huge upgrades to skill moves and weak foot — including one for Jurriën Timber.

Jurriën Timber’s FUT Birthday SBC has a solid 87 OVR rating, which is much higher than the 75 OVR rating on his pace card. It also has +16 Shooting, +12 Defending, +12 Passing, +11 Physicality, +9 Dribbling, and +3 Pace.

It also comes with a tremendous five-star skill moves upgrade, which is a huge asset to have on any player in your squad. If you want to know how to get your hands on it at the cheapest cost, we’ve got you covered.

Advertisement

FIFA 22 Jurriën Timber FUT Birthday SBC

Jurriën Timber FUT Birthday in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Jurriën Timber FUT Birthday SBC

FIFA 22 FUT Birthday SBCs aren’t too demanding compared to other squad-building challenges, and this one isn’t any different. However, that doesn’t make it any less worthwhile given the quality of the card.

You’ll only need to submit one squad to unlock Jurriën Timber’s FUT Birthday card, which is even easier than Tanguy Ndombélé’s. Here’s a list of all the requirements, followed by the cheapest solutions.

Jurriën Timber

Number of players from Netherlands: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 22 Jurriën Timber FUT Birthday SBC cost

Not only is Jurriën Timber’s FUT Birthday SBC card easy to obtain, but it’s also insanely cheap. It will only set you back 50,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 55,000 on Xbox, and 48,000 on Origin PC, which is crazy value.

Advertisement

Just remember that prices fluctuate on the FUT Market. So, if you want to snag it for the lowest possible price, it would be wise to act now in case it increases — especially considering it’s a limited-time offer expiring on March 10.