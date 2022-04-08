How to complete FIFA 22 Joaquin FUT Captains SBC: solutions & cost

A new FUT Captains SBC is now live in FIFA 22 for Real Betis midfielder Joaquin. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

FUT Captains upgrades some the most well-known club and national team captains and vice-captains, with big boosts to their stats.

Along with the release of FUT Captains Team 1, EA has also given us a new SBC for Joaquin. This card is a highly decent 92 OVR, an 11-point upgrade from his regular gold card— boasting 94 Passing and 92 Dribbling, to name a few.

Here are the full stats, along with how to grab it for yourself.

FIFA 22 Joaquin FUT Captains SBC

Joaquin Captains in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Joaquin Captains SBC

There are three different sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Joaquin’s new FUT Captains card in FIFA 22: Top Form, Spain, and LaLiga.

All of the requirements are listed down below, along with a cheap solution for each as well.

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Spain

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

LaLiga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Joaquin FUT Captains SBC cost

Joaquin’s FUT Captains player item has some highly decent stats, but is fairly pricey when it comes to total cost.

Altogether, it should cost around 192,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 206,000 on Xbox, and 212,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

The FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these prices could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.