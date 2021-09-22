How to complete FIFA 22 Hybrid Leagues & Hybrid Nations SBCs

FIFA 22 Foundation SBCs are the perfect source of some huge booster packs in Ultimate Team. Here, we’re going to show you how to complete Hybrid Leagues, Hybrid Nations, and Hybrid Leagues and Nations.

EA SPORTS are looking to make waves with FIFA 22 this year, and when you first launch the game there’s a ton of content for you to check out within FUT. From the first FUT Season to building your Ultimate Team lineup, there’s a lot of ways for players to snag packs to unlock players.

One of these ways is Squad Building Challenges. We’re going to show you how to complete these SBCs for FIFA 22, and once the dust settles, we’ll be adding solutions to each section as well.

Contents

How to complete FIFA 22 Foundation SBCs

At launch, there are three Squad Builders that players will have the chance to complete. Hybrid Leagues, Hybrid Nations, and Hybrid Leagues and Nations.

Each of these comes with some mega rewards, which you will definitely want to get hands-on.

How to complete FIFA 22 Hybrid Leagues SBC

Rewards:

Prime Mixed Players Pack (Give Me Five)

Prime Electrum Players Pack (Seven-League Boots)

Mega Pack (The Whole Nine Yards)

Rare Players Pack (First XI)

Give Me Five

Requirements:

Leagues: Exactly 5

Same League Count: Max 4

Same League Count: Max 4 Same Club Count: Max 4

Same Club Count: Max 4 UCL Common or Rare: Min 6

UCL Common or Rare: Min 6 Squad Rating: Min 69

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Players in the Squad: 11

Seven-League Boots

Requirements:

Leagues: Exactly 7

Same League Count: Max 3

Same League Count: Max 3 Same Club Count: Max 3

Same Club Count: Max 3 Squad Rating: Min 78

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 85 Players in the Squad: 11

The Whole Nine Yards

Requirements:

Leagues: Exactly 9

Same League Count: Max 2

Same League Count: Max 2 Same Club Count: Max 2

Same Club Count: Max 2 Rare: Min 6

Rare: Min 6 Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 99

Team Chemistry: Min 99 Team Overall Rating: Min 80

First XI

Requirements:

Leagues: Exactly 11

UCL Common or Rare: Min 8

UCL Common or Rare: Min 8 Player Level: Exactly Gold

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Exactly 100

Team Chemistry: Exactly 100 Players in the Squad: 11

How to complete FIFA 22 Hybrid Nations SBC

Rewards:

Electrum Players Pack (The Final Four)

Gold Players Pack (Six of the Best)

Prime Gold Players Pack (Elite Eight)

Rare Players Pack (Around the World)

The Final Four

Requirements:

Nationalities: Exactly 4

Same Nation Count: Max 4

Same Nation Count: Max 4 Same Club Count: Max 4

Same Club Count: Max 4 UCL Common or Rare: Min 4

UCL Common or Rare: Min 4 Squad Rating: Min 70

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Players in the Squad: 11

Six of the Best

Requirements:

Nationalities: Exactly 6

Same Nation Count: Max 3

Same Nation Count: Max 3 Same Club Count: Max 3

Same Club Count: Max 3 Squad Rating: Min 75

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 85 Players in the Squad: 11

Elite Eight

Requirements:

Nationalities: Exactly 8

Same Nation Count: Max 2

Same Nation Count: Max 2 Same Club Count: Max 3

Same Club Count: Max 3 UCL Common or Rare: Min 5

UCL Common or Rare: Min 5 Player Level: Exactly Gold

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 88 Players in the Squad: 11

Around The World

Requirements:

Nationalities: Exactly 10

UCL Common or Rare: Min 8

UCL Common or Rare: Min 8 Squad Rating: Min 81

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Exactly 100

Team Chemistry: Exactly 100 Players in the Squad: 11

How to complete FIFA 22 Hybrid League and Nations SBC

Fiendish

Requirements:

Countries/Regions: Exactly 4

Leagues: Exactly 6

Players from same Country/Region: Max 3

Players from same League: Max 3

Team Overall: Min 81

Team Chemistry: Min 90

The Challenger

Requirements:

Countries/Regions: Exactly 2

Leagues: Exactly 3

Players from same Country/Region: Max 6

Players from same League: Max 6

Player Quality: Exactly Gold

Team Chemistry: Exactly 100

Advanced

Requirements:

Countries/Regions: Exactly 3

Leagues: Exactly 5

Players from same Country/Region: Max 5

Players from same League: Max 5

Team Overall: Min 79

Team Chemistry: Exactly 100

Puzzle Master

Requirements:

Countries/Regions: Exactly 9

Leagues: Exactly 7

Players from one CLub: Max 3

Team Overall: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 85

In the meantime, we’ve got a flurry of information surrounding FIFA 22 that you’re going to need to catch up on down below.

