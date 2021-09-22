How to complete FIFA 22 Hybrid Leagues & Hybrid Nations SBCs

FIFA 22 Foundation SBCs are the perfect source of some huge booster packs in Ultimate Team. Here, we’re going to show you how to complete Hybrid Leagues, Hybrid Nations, and Hybrid Leagues and Nations.
EA SPORTS are looking to make waves with FIFA 22 this year, and when you first launch the game there’s a ton of content for you to check out within FUT. From the first FUT Season to building your Ultimate Team lineup, there’s a lot of ways for players to snag packs to unlock players.
One of these ways is Squad Building Challenges. We’re going to show you how to complete these SBCs for FIFA 22, and once the dust settles, we’ll be adding solutions to each section as well.
Contents
How to complete FIFA 22 Foundation SBCs
At launch, there are three Squad Builders that players will have the chance to complete. Hybrid Leagues, Hybrid Nations, and Hybrid Leagues and Nations.
Each of these comes with some mega rewards, which you will definitely want to get hands-on.
How to complete FIFA 22 Hybrid Leagues SBC
Rewards:
- Prime Mixed Players Pack (Give Me Five)
- Prime Electrum Players Pack (Seven-League Boots)
- Mega Pack (The Whole Nine Yards)
- Rare Players Pack (First XI)
Give Me Five
Requirements:
- Leagues: Exactly 5
- Same League Count: Max 4
- Same Club Count: Max 4
- UCL Common or Rare: Min 6
- Squad Rating: Min 69
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Players in the Squad: 11
Seven-League Boots
Requirements:
- Leagues: Exactly 7
- Same League Count: Max 3
- Same Club Count: Max 3
- Squad Rating: Min 78
- Team Chemistry: Min 85
- Players in the Squad: 11
The Whole Nine Yards
Requirements:
- Leagues: Exactly 9
- Same League Count: Max 2
- Same Club Count: Max 2
- Rare: Min 6
- Squad Rating: Min 80
- Team Chemistry: Min 99
- Team Overall Rating: Min 80
First XI
Requirements:
- Leagues: Exactly 11
- UCL Common or Rare: Min 8
- Player Level: Exactly Gold
- Team Chemistry: Exactly 100
- Players in the Squad: 11
How to complete FIFA 22 Hybrid Nations SBC
Rewards:
- Electrum Players Pack (The Final Four)
- Gold Players Pack (Six of the Best)
- Prime Gold Players Pack (Elite Eight)
- Rare Players Pack (Around the World)
The Final Four
Requirements:
- Nationalities: Exactly 4
- Same Nation Count: Max 4
- Same Club Count: Max 4
- UCL Common or Rare: Min 4
- Squad Rating: Min 70
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Players in the Squad: 11
Six of the Best
Requirements:
- Nationalities: Exactly 6
- Same Nation Count: Max 3
- Same Club Count: Max 3
- Squad Rating: Min 75
- Team Chemistry: Min 85
- Players in the Squad: 11
Elite Eight
Requirements:
- Nationalities: Exactly 8
- Same Nation Count: Max 2
- Same Club Count: Max 3
- UCL Common or Rare: Min 5
- Player Level: Exactly Gold
- Team Chemistry: Min 88
- Players in the Squad: 11
Around The World
Requirements:
- Nationalities: Exactly 10
- UCL Common or Rare: Min 8
- Squad Rating: Min 81
- Team Chemistry: Exactly 100
- Players in the Squad: 11
How to complete FIFA 22 Hybrid League and Nations SBC
Fiendish
Requirements:
- Countries/Regions: Exactly 4
- Leagues: Exactly 6
- Players from same Country/Region: Max 3
- Players from same League: Max 3
- Team Overall: Min 81
- Team Chemistry: Min 90
The Challenger
Requirements:
- Countries/Regions: Exactly 2
- Leagues: Exactly 3
- Players from same Country/Region: Max 6
- Players from same League: Max 6
- Player Quality: Exactly Gold
- Team Chemistry: Exactly 100
Advanced
Requirements:
- Countries/Regions: Exactly 3
- Leagues: Exactly 5
- Players from same Country/Region: Max 5
- Players from same League: Max 5
- Team Overall: Min 79
- Team Chemistry: Exactly 100
Puzzle Master
Requirements:
- Countries/Regions: Exactly 9
- Leagues: Exactly 7
- Players from one CLub: Max 3
- Team Overall: Min 82
- Team Chemistry: Min 85
In the meantime, we’ve got a flurry of information surrounding FIFA 22 that you’re going to need to catch up on down below.
