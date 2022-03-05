How to complete FIFA 22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan FUT Birthday SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 FUT Birthday SBC card for Roma star Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

The FUT Birthday promotion celebrates the day FIFA Ultimate Team was first started. We’ve seen many incredible cards in that time, and the event is set to introduce even more — including one for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s FUT Birthday card is a huge step up from his 83 OVR standard gold card. Not only does it have a 91 OVR rating, but it also has +9 Shooting, +9 Passing, +8 Dribbling, +6 Physicality, and +5 Pace.

FIFA 22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan FUT Birthday SBC

Henrikh Mkhitaryan FUT Birthday in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan FUT Birthday SBC

FIFA 22 FUT Birthday SBCs are relatively affordable compared to more demanding squad-building challenges. However, that doesn’t make them less worthwhile — quite the opposite, in fact, given what you get.

For example, you only need to submit one squad to unlock Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s FUT Birthday card, and it’s not too demanding. Here’s a list of all the requirements, followed by the cheapest solutions we’ve found.

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan FUT Birthday SBC cost

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s FUT Birthday card is on the affordable side. It will only set you back 220,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 215,000 on Xbox, and 230,000 on Origin PC, which is great value for a 91 OVR card.

Just remember that the FUT Market is dynamic and ever-changing, which means these prices can fluctuate. So, if you want to snag it for the lowest possible price, it would be wise to act now in case it increases — especially considering it’s a limited-time offer expiring on March 11.