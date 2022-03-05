How to complete FIFA 22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan FUT Birthday SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 FUT Birthday SBC card for Roma star Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.
The FUT Birthday promotion celebrates the day FIFA Ultimate Team was first started. We’ve seen many incredible cards in that time, and the event is set to introduce even more — including one for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s FUT Birthday card is a huge step up from his 83 OVR standard gold card. Not only does it have a 91 OVR rating, but it also has +9 Shooting, +9 Passing, +8 Dribbling, +6 Physicality, and +5 Pace.
FIFA 22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan FUT Birthday SBC
Henrikh Mkhitaryan FUT Birthday in-game stats
How to complete FIFA 22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan FUT Birthday SBC
FIFA 22 FUT Birthday SBCs are relatively affordable compared to more demanding squad-building challenges. However, that doesn’t make them less worthwhile — quite the opposite, in fact, given what you get.
For example, you only need to submit one squad to unlock Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s FUT Birthday card, and it’s not too demanding. Here’s a list of all the requirements, followed by the cheapest solutions we’ve found.
Serie A TIM
- Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solution
Top Form
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 55
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solution
FIFA 22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan FUT Birthday SBC cost
Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s FUT Birthday card is on the affordable side. It will only set you back 220,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 215,000 on Xbox, and 230,000 on Origin PC, which is great value for a 91 OVR card.
Just remember that the FUT Market is dynamic and ever-changing, which means these prices can fluctuate. So, if you want to snag it for the lowest possible price, it would be wise to act now in case it increases — especially considering it’s a limited-time offer expiring on March 11.
