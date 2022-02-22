How to complete FIFA 22 Griezmann Flashback SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS has released a brand new FIFA 22 Flashback SBC for Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, cost, and solutions right here.

This Flashback SBC celebrates Griezmann’s performances with Atlético Madrid in 2015/16 UCL season. The new card is an upgrade to 90 OVR from his regular 85 OVR gold item.

It gives a nine point increase to pace, adds seven points to shooting, and increases every stat as well. In addition, he also has four-star Weak Foot and Skills Moves as well.

The full stats can be found below, followed by requirements and solutions for this challenge.

FIFA 22 Antoine Griezmann Flashback SBC

Antoine Griezmann Flashback in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Griezmann Flashback SBC

There are five different sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Griezmann’s new Flashback card in FIFA 22: Los Colchoneros, Les Bleus, Top Form, La Liga, and 86-Rated Squad.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each one.

Los Colchoneros

Number of players from Atlético de Madrid: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Les Bleus

Number of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

La Liga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Solution

Griezmann Flashback SBC cost

Griezmann’s Flashback player item does have great stats, but it also has a large price tag to go along with them.

Altogether, this SBC should set you back around 328,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 397,000 on Xbox, and 407,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.