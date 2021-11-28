How to complete FIFA 22 Giorgio Chiellini Flashback SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS has released a brand new Flashback SBC on Black Friday weekend for Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, cost, and solutions right here.
This Flashback SBC celebrates Chiellini’s debut season with Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) in the Serie A during 2005/06. While this card is an 85 OVR and his regular Gold item is an 86, this Flashback is actually a bit more flexible.
The full stats can be found below, followed by full requirements and solutions for this SBC.
FIFA 22 Giorgio Chiellini Flashback SBC stats
FIFA 22 Giorgio Chiellini Flashback SBC
Chiellini FIFA 22 Flashback SBC requirements
There are three total squads you’ll have to build to complete Giorgio Chiellini’s new Flashaback SBC in FIFA 22: Piemonte Calcio, Serie A TIM, and Italy.
Advertisement
The full requirements for each are down below, along with a cheap solution as well.
Piemonte Calcio
- Number of players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1
- SIGNATURE SIGNINGS Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 82
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack
Solution
Serie A TIM
- Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solution
Italy
- Number of players from Italy: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Solution
FIFA 22 Giorgio Chiellini Flashback SBC cost
The total cost of these three sets of requirements comes out to about 107,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 126,000 on Xbox, and 121,000 on Origin PC.
If you decide you want to unlock Chiellini’s new Flashback card in FIFA 22, the SBC will be available until December 5.