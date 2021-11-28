How to complete FIFA 22 Giorgio Chiellini Flashback SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS has released a brand new Flashback SBC on Black Friday weekend for Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, cost, and solutions right here.

This Flashback SBC celebrates Chiellini’s debut season with Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) in the Serie A during 2005/06. While this card is an 85 OVR and his regular Gold item is an 86, this Flashback is actually a bit more flexible.

The full stats can be found below, followed by full requirements and solutions for this SBC.

FIFA 22 Giorgio Chiellini Flashback SBC stats

FIFA 22 Giorgio Chiellini Flashback SBC

Chiellini FIFA 22 Flashback SBC requirements

There are three total squads you’ll have to build to complete Giorgio Chiellini’s new Flashaback SBC in FIFA 22: Piemonte Calcio, Serie A TIM, and Italy.

The full requirements for each are down below, along with a cheap solution as well.

Piemonte Calcio

Number of players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1

SIGNATURE SIGNINGS Players: Min 1

SIGNATURE SIGNINGS Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Italy

Number of players from Italy: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Giorgio Chiellini Flashback SBC cost

The total cost of these three sets of requirements comes out to about 107,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 126,000 on Xbox, and 121,000 on Origin PC.

If you decide you want to unlock Chiellini’s new Flashback card in FIFA 22, the SBC will be available until December 5.