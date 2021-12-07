How to complete FIFA 22 Galeno TOTGS SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS has released a brand new Team of the Group Stage SBC for Brazilian forward Galeno. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, cost, and solutions right here.

The FIFA 22 content calendar is approaching one of its busiest periods, with Christmas and New Year following on from the Black Friday event. Since then, the Team of the Group Stages promo has dropped and is expected to be followed up with an ultimate Freeze promo.

This Team of the Group Stage SBC celebrates Galeno’s performance so far in the UEFA Europa League for Portuguese side SC Braga. This card moves up nine points from his 77 OVR Gold card and boasts 97 total pace as a highlight.

The full stats can be found below, courtesy of FUTBIN, followed by full requirements and solutions for this SBC.

Galeno TOTGS Stats

Galeno TOTGS SBC Requirements

There’s just one squad you’ll have to put together and submit to unlock this card, which also means the price won’t be too outrageous, but more on that after.

The full requirements are down below, along with a cheap solution as well.

Galeno SBC Requirements

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Galeno SBC Solution

FIFA 22 Galeno TOTGS SBC cost

The total cost of this SBC should come out to about 75,000 FUT Coins on Playstation, 78,000 on Xbox, and 79,000 on Origin PC.

If you decide you want to unlock Galeno’s new Team of the Group Stage card in FIFA 22, the SBC will be available until December 14.