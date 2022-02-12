How to complete FIFA 22 Future Stars Tanganga Player Pick SBC: cost & solutions

A brand new FIFA 22 Future Stars Player Pick SBC has arrived for Tottenham back Japhet Tanganga. Here’s how to complete it, with requirements, cost, and solutions.

FIFA’s Future Stars promo happens each year right after TOTY and improves the stats on some of the most promising young players in the world.

This SBC gives us the chance to pick between two different promo cards for Tanganga: one set as a left-back and one set as a right-back. Though they’re very similar cards, they’re both a massive upgrade from his 73 OVR regular silver card.

Let’s take a look at the full stats for each version, before going over the full requirements and solutions.

FIFA 22 Tanganga Future Stars Player Pick SBC

Tanganga Future Stars Left Back in-game stats

Tanganga Future Stars Right Back in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Tanganga Future Stars SBC

Whichever version you want to pick, there are three squads you’ll have to build and turn in to do so: Tactical Emulation, Premier League, and Future Stars.

All of the requirements for each are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Spurs: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 81

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Future Stars

Future Stars Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Tanganga Future Stars Player Pick SBC cost

Compared to other Future Stars player SBCs (excluding those unlocked with tokens) this one isn’t too bad, price-wise.

Putting together this trio of squads to unlock either one of Tanganga’s FIFA 22 Future Stars cards will cost you around 136,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 140,000 on Xbox, and 130,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Now, the FUT market can switch up prices rapidly, and players very well could discover more, cheaper solutions than what we have here as time goes on, so these costs could very well end up fluctuating slightly.