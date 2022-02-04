How to complete FIFA 22 Future Stars Cabral SBC: cost & solutions

A brand new FIFA 22 Future Stars SBC has arrived for Fiorentina striker Arthur Cabral. Here’s how to complete it, with requirements, cost, and solutions.

FIFA’s Future Stars promo happens each year right after TOTY, and improves the stats on some of the most promising young players in the world.

This SBC is the Brazilian Cabral’s time to shine, and provides a massive boost from 76 OVR for his regular gold card to 87 OVR here. In addition, he sees double-digit increases to almost every stat.

Let’s take a look at the full stats, before going over the full requirements and solutions.

Advertisement

FIFA 22 Cabral Future Stars SBC

Cabral Future Stars in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Cabral Future Stars SBC

There are just two different squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock Cabral’s new Future Stars card: Brazil, and Serie A TIM.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Brazil

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 55

Team Chemistry: Min 55 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Cabral Future Stars SBC cost

The good news is that this is actually a fairly cheap SBC for the massive amount of stat increases Cabral sees here.

Putting together this pair of squads to unlock Cabral’s FIFA 22 Future Stars card will only cost you around 169,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 169,000 on Xbox, and 184,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Now, the FUT market can switch up prices rapidly, and players very well could discover more, cheaper solutions than what we have here as time goes on, so these costs could very well end up fluctuating slightly.