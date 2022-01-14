How to complete FIFA 22 Flashback Alexandre Pato SBC: Solutions & cost

EA SPORTS has dropped a FIFA 22 Flashback SBC for FUT ICON Alexandre Pato, in a throwback to the early days of Ultimate Team. We’ve got all the stats, costs, and SBC solutions you need to know right here.

With plenty of promotions already behind us, and Team of the Year around the corner, EA is showing no signs of stopping when it comes to dishing out fresh SBCs to complete. This time, there’s a Flashback Alexandre Pato for players to complete.

At one time, the Brazilian cult hero was one of the most exciting players in Europe, and this Flashback card shows just how formidable he was. The throwback celebrates his incredible 2010/2011 season with AC Milan.

If you’re thinking of adding this card to your club, we’ve got all of his stats, SBC requirements, and solutions listed below.

FIFA 22 Flashback Pato stats

Pace is the name of the game in FIFA 22, and Flashback Pato has that in abundance. With a Hunter or Catalyst chemistry style, you could easily get him up to 99 pace, striking fear into opposing defenders in the process.

His finishing is also extremely promising, and you should have no trouble finding the net with him. Pato’s dribbling is the real star of the show, however, with 96 agility allowing him to turn defenders with minimal effort.

He’s also got four-star skills and weak foot, so there are no real weaknesses that we can see. The only real downside is the league he plays in makes him tough to link, but there’s plenty of Brazilian players who can help with that.

How to complete FIFA 22 Pato Flashback SBC

There are three different squads to submit if you want to earn Flashback Pato. None of them are ridiculously difficult to complete, especially if your club is very full, but finding the cheapest way to do each one can be tricky.

We’ve listed all the SBC requirements below, along with the cheapest solution we could find for each one.

Rossoneri

Number of players from AC Milan: Min 1

Min 1 In-form players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Selecao

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

League Finesse

Number of players from Serie A: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 22 Flashback Pato SBC cost

To complete all three SBCs from scratch, FUTBIN estimates that it will cost players between 135,000 and 148,000 coins depending on the platform you play on. Of course, if you’re lucky enough to have a lot of high-rated fodder lurking in your club, you could do it for a fraction of the price.

Given how impressive Flashback Pato’s in-game stats are, it’s hard to think of a reason not to complete the SBC if you can.

It’s worth remembering that these prices can easily change as the market shifts.

That was everything you need to know before you complete the Flashback Pato SBC and add this FUT-favorite to your club. For more of the latest news and guides, be sure to head over to our official FIFA page.