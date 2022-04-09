How to complete FIFA 22 Fernandinho FUT Captains SBC: solutions & cost

A new FUT Captains SBC is now live in FIFA 22 for Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.
FUT Captains upgrades some the most well-known club and national team captains and vice-captains, with big boosts to their stats.
Along with the release of FUT Captains Team 1, EA has also given us a new SBC for Fernandinho. This card is a highly decent 92 OVR, a 9-point upgrade from his regular gold card— boasting 93 Defending and at least 80 in every single other category.
Here are the full stats, along with how to grab it for yourself.
FIFA 22 Fernandinho FUT Captains SBC
Fernandinho Captains in-game stats
How to complete FIFA 22 Fernandinho Captains SBC
There are three different sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Fernandinho’s new FUT Captains card in FIFA 22: Tactical Emulation, Brazil, and Premier League.
All of the requirements are listed down below, along with a cheap solution for each as well.
Tactical Emulation
- Number of players from Manchester City: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack
Solution
Brazil
- Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solution
Premier League
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solution
Fernandinho FUT Captains SBC cost
Fernandinho’s FUT Captains player item has some very well-rounded stats, but there’s no denying it’s an expensive SBC to complete.
In total, it should cost around 418,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 412,000 on Xbox, and 438,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.
The FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these prices could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.
