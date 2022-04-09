How to complete FIFA 22 Fernandinho FUT Captains SBC: solutions & cost

A new FUT Captains SBC is now live in FIFA 22 for Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

FUT Captains upgrades some the most well-known club and national team captains and vice-captains, with big boosts to their stats.

Along with the release of FUT Captains Team 1, EA has also given us a new SBC for Fernandinho. This card is a highly decent 92 OVR, a 9-point upgrade from his regular gold card— boasting 93 Defending and at least 80 in every single other category.

Here are the full stats, along with how to grab it for yourself.

Advertisement

FIFA 22 Fernandinho FUT Captains SBC

Fernandinho Captains in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Fernandinho Captains SBC

There are three different sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Fernandinho’s new FUT Captains card in FIFA 22: Tactical Emulation, Brazil, and Premier League.

All of the requirements are listed down below, along with a cheap solution for each as well.

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Manchester City: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Brazil

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Fernandinho FUT Captains SBC cost

Fernandinho’s FUT Captains player item has some very well-rounded stats, but there’s no denying it’s an expensive SBC to complete.

In total, it should cost around 418,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 412,000 on Xbox, and 438,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Read More: How to claim FIFA 22 Twitch Prime Gaming reward packs

The FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these prices could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.