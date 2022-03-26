How to complete FIFA 22 Fantasy FUT Madueke SBC: solutions & cost

A new Fantasy FUT SBC is now live for PSV midfielder Noni Madueke. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

Fantasy FUT is a dynamic promo that gives players the chance to upgrade brand-new items based on their real-world performance.

Along with the release of Fantasy FUT Team 2, EA have also given us a new SBC for Madueke. This card is already extremely well-rounded as is, being a 10-point upgrade to 87 OVR from his regular gold card— and can get even better as time goes on.

Here are the full stats, along with how to grab it for yourself.

FIFA 22 Noni Madueke Fantasy FUT SBC

Madueke Fantasy in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Madueke Fantasy SBC

There’s just a pair requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Madueke’s new Fantasy FUT card in FIFA 22: Eredivisie, and National Duty.

All of the requirements are listed down below, along with a cheap solution for each as well.

Eredivisie

Number of players from Eredivisie: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Electrum Players Pack

Solution

National Duty

Number of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Gold Players Pack

Solution

Madueke Fantasy FUT SBC cost

Madueke’s Fantasy FUT player item has some highly decent stats and is an absolute steal in terms of price.

Altogether, it should only cost around 31,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 31,000 on Xbox, and 29,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

The FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these prices could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.