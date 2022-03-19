How to complete FIFA 22 Fantasy FUT Caligiuri SBC: solutions & cost

A new Fantasy FUT SBC is now live for Italian midfielder Daniel Caligiuri. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

Fantasy FUT is a dynamic promo that gives players the chance to upgrade brand-new items based on their real-world performance.

Along with the release of Fantasy FUT Team 1 EA has also given us a new SBC for Caligiuri. This card is already extremely well-rounded as is with a 12-point upgrade to 89 OVR from his regular card which can get even better as time goes on.

Here are the full stats, along with how to grab it for yourself.

Advertisement

FIFA 22 Daniel Caligiuri Fantasy FUT SBC

Caligiuri Fantasy in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Caligiuri Fantasy SBC

There’s just a single set of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Caligiuri’s new FUT Birthday card in FIFA 22.

All of the requirements are listed down below, along with a cheap solution as well.

Daniel Caligiuri

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Caligiuri Fantasy FUT SBC cost

Caligiuri’s Fantasy FUT player item has some highly decent stats and can be unlocked for a relative bargain.

Altogether, it should cost around 49,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 51,000 on Xbox, and 52,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Read More: How to claim FIFA 22 Twitch Prime Gaming reward packs

The FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.