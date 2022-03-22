How to complete FIFA 22 Fantasy FUT Antonio SBC: solutions & cost

A new Fantasy FUT SBC is now live for West Ham striker Michail Antonio. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

Fantasy FUT is a dynamic promo that gives players the chance to upgrade brand-new items based on their real-world performance.

Along with the release of Fantasy FUT Team 1 EA has also given us a new SBC for Antonio. This card is already extremely well-rounded as is, being a 9-point upgrade to 88 OVR from his regular gold card— and can get even better as time goes on.

Here are the full stats, along with how to grab it for yourself.

FIFA 22 Michail Antonio Fantasy FUT SBC

Antonio Fantasy in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Antonio Fantasy SBC

There’s just a single set of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Antonio’s new FUT Birthday card in FIFA 22.

All of the requirements are listed down below, along with a cheap solution as well.

Michail Antonio

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Antonio Fantasy FUT SBC cost

Antonio’s Fantasy FUT player item has some highly decent stats and won’t cost too much to unlock, either.

Altogether, it should cost around 95,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 98,000 on Xbox, and 102,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

The FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.