How to complete FIFA 22 Deulofeu TOTS Moments SBC: solutions & cost

There’s a brand-new FIFA 22 TOTS Moments SBC for Udinese forward Gerard Deulofeu. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, cost, and solutions right here.

This Moments SBC celebrates Deulofeu’s brace against Cagliari in 21/22 season. The new card is the Spaniard’s best so far in FIFA 22, and definitely worth checking out if you’re a fan of Udinese.

It boasts 94 Pace and 93 Dribbling. On top of that, it also comes with 92 Shooting, 88 Passing and five-star Skills Moves to cap it all off.

The full stats can be found below, followed by requirements and solutions for this challenge.

FIFA 22 Deulofeu TOTS Moments SBC

Deulofeu TOTS Moments in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Deulofeu TOTS Moments SBC

There’s just two different sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Deulofeu’s new TOTS Moments card in FIFA 22: Spain, and Serie A TIM.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.

Spain

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

In Form + TOTS Players: Min 1

In Form + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Seria A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Deulofeu TOTS Moments SBC cost

Deulofeu TOTS Moments player item has very nice stats, and isn’t too expensive of an SBC is to complete.

Altogether, it should cost around 117,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 117,000 on Xbox, and 129,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.