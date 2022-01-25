How to complete FIFA 22 Dest Player Moments SBC: cost & solutions

A brand new FIFA 22 Players Moments SBC has landed for Barcelona right-back Sergiño Dest. Here’s how to complete it, with requirements, cost, and solutions.

‘Player Moments’ squad building challenges celebrate a highlight-reel moment from a certain player’s career. This latest is for Sergiño Dest, and celebrates his his stunning outside the box goal against Costa Rica in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

This new 88 OVR card is a massive improvement from his 76 OVR regular gold card, and gives a tangible boost to every single stat category.

Let’s take a look at all the numbers, before going over the full requirements and solutions.

FIFA 22 Dest Moments SBC

Dest Moments in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Dest Player Moments SBC

There are just two different squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock Dest’s new Player Moments SBC in FIFA 22: Tactical Emulation, and LaLiga.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

LaLiga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Dest Player Moments SBC cost

The good news is that this is a fairly cheap SBC for what you’re getting.

Put together this pair of squad to unlock the FIFA 22 Dest Moments card will cost you around 103,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 105,000 on Xbox, and 111,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Now, the FUT market can switch up prices rapidly, and players could discover more, cheaper solutions than what we have here as time goes on, so these costs could very well end up fluctuating slightly.