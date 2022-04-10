How to complete FIFA 22 Defoe Premium SBC: solutions & cost

A new Premium SBC is now live in FIFA 22 for storied English footballer Jermain Defoe. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

FIFA released a brand-new SBC for Defoe on April 10 with a Premium SBC version that takes the striker back to his prime.

This card is a very nice 90 OVR, a massive 28-point upgrade from his regular silver Sunderland card— boasting 93 Defending and at least 80 in every single other category.

Here are the full stats, along with how to grab it for yourself.

FIFA 22 Defoe Premium SBC

Defoe Premium in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Defoe Premium SBC

There just one set of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Defoe’s new Premium SBC card in FIFA 22.

All of the requirements are listed down below, along with a cheap solution as well.

Jermain Defoe

Number of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 55

Team Chemistry: Min 55 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Defoe FUT Captains SBC cost

Defoe’s Premium player item has some very well-rounded stats, and it won’t break the bank to acquire, either.

In total, it should cost around 68,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 71,000 on Xbox, and 76,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

The FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these prices could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.