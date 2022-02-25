How to complete FIFA 22 De Bruyne Flashback SBC: solutions & cost

There’s a brand-new FIFA 22 Flashback SBC for Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, cost, and solutions right here.

This Flashback SBC celebrates De Bruyne’s season with Genk in Belgium Pro League all the way back in 2010/11. The new card is a Silver, so while not necessarily an upgrade to his regular items, it’s still worth checking out.

For one, it’s extremely cheap, and has comparable stats to his regular gold card. On top of that, it also comes with a five-star Weak Foot too.

The full stats can be found below, followed by requirements and solutions for this challenge.

FIFA 22 Kevin De Bruyne Flashback SBC

Kevin De Bruyne Flashback in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 De Bruyne Flashback SBC

There’s just one set of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock De Bruyne’s new Flashback card in FIFA 22.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.

Kevin De Bruyne

Number of players from Belgium: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

De Bruyne Flashback SBC cost

De Bruyne’s Silver Stars Flashback player item has decent stats, but the real appeal is how cheap this SBC is to complete.

Altogether, it should cost around 26,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 26,000 on Xbox, and 25,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.