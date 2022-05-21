How to complete FIFA 22 Danjuma SBC: TOTS special card

A new FUT Team of the Season LaLiga SBC is now live in FIFA 22 for Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

The FIFA 22 LaLiga Team of the Season was revealed on May 20, and rewards stars in the Spanish top league with powerful cards that should stay meta until the end of the game’s lifecycle. Along with the release of the LaLiga TOTS, FIFA also released a new SBC for Danjuma as well.

This SBC is a very nice 93 OVR, a 17-point upgrade from his regular gold card. Boasting 96 Pace, 95 Dribbling, and 5-star Weak Foot, as well.

Advertisement

Here are the full stats, along with instructions on how to grab it for yourself.

FIFA 22 Danjuma TOTS SBC

Danjuma TOTS in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Danjuma TOTS SBC

There are two different sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Danjuma’s new Team of the Season card in FIFA 22: National Duty and LaLiga.

All of the requirements for each are listed down below, along with a cheap solution as well:

National Duty

Number of players from Netherlands: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

LaLiga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Danjuma TOTS SBC cost

Danjuma’s Team of the Season Moments player item has some great stats, and is a relatively cheap SBC to complete as well.

In total, it should cost around 138,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 138,000 on Xbox, and 153,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Advertisement

The FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these prices could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.