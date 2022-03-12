How to complete FIFA 22 Coquelin FUT Birthday SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS has released a new FUT Birthday SBC in FIFA 22 for Villarreal midfielder Francis Coquelin. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

The FUT Birthday promotion celebrates the day FIFA Ultimate Team first started by introducing a series of unique cards with huge upgrades — and the latest for Coquelin comes with a very nice 5-star Weak Foot.

A seven-point increase from his regular gold card, this FUT Birthday item is an 87 OVR, with 87 Defending. Not only that, he sees double-digit increases in Pace and Shooting as well.

The full stats can be found below, along with requirements and solutions for this challenge.

FIFA 22 Francis Coquelin Birthday SBC

Francis Coquelin Birthday in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Coquelin Birthday SBC

There are just two sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Coquelin’s new FUT Birthday card in FIFA 22: LaLiga and France.

All of the requirements for each are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.

LaLiga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

France

Number of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Coquelin FUT Birthday SBC cost

Coquelin’s FUT Birthday player item has some highly decent stats, and won’t cost you an absurd amount of FUT Coins either.

Altogether, it should cost around 108,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 114,000 on Xbox, and 117,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.