How to complete FIFA 22 Chiellini End of an Era SBC: solutions & cost

A brand-new FIFA 22 End of an Era SBC has arrived for Juventus back Georgio Chiellini. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, cost, and solutions right here.

This End of an Era SBC celebrates Chiellini’s legacy in FIFA with a very nice card. It’s his best by far in FIFA 22, and definitely worth checking out if you’re a fan of Juventus (AKA Piemonte Calcio in FIFA).

The 96 OVR card boasts 98 Defending, 96 Physicality, and 91 Pace. In addition, it’s also a full 10 points higher than his regular gold card, and his best in FIFA so far.

The full stats can be found below, followed by requirements and solutions for this challenge.

FIFA 22 Chiellini End of an Era SBC

Chiellini End of an Era in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Chiellini End of an Era SBC

There’s just a pair of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Chiellini’s new End of an Era card in FIFA 22: Piemonte Calcio, and Serie A TIM.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.

Piemonte Calcio

Number of players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Chiellini End of an Era SBC cost

Chiellini’s End of an Era player item has very nice stats, and is quite the cheap SBC to complete — relatively speaking.

Altogether, it should cost around 128,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 127,000 on Xbox, and 122,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.