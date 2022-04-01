How to complete FIFA 22 Brozovic & McKennie Showdown SBC: Solution & cost

In the lead-up to Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) and Inter Milan’s Serie A showdown on April 3, EA SPORTS released new FIFA 22 Showdown SBCs for Marcelo Brozovic and Weston McKennie. Here’s are all the details.

The Juventus vs. Inter Milan matchup on April 3 is definitely a big game for both clubs. The match will set the tone for the Serie A upper table going forward, as both teams are neck and neck in the standings at the moment.

To make things even more interesting, EA added two new FIFA 22 Showdown SBCs for Brozovic of Piemonte Calcio and Milan’s McKennie.

Advertisement

Not only can you add both players to your FIFA Ultimate Team, but the one on the winning team will receive a +2 OVR stats boost. Let’s take a look at both cards’ stats, and how to unlock them.

FIFA 22 Brozovic & McKennie Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Brozovic Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 McKennie Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Brozovic Showdown SBC requirements & solutions

There are two squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock Brozovic’s new Showdown card: Tactical Emulation, and Serie A TIM.

The full list of requirements for each, along with a cheap solution, are listed down below:

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Inter: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 McKennie Showdown SBC requirements & solutions

Just like Brozovic, there are two squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock McKennie’s new Showdown card as well: Tactical Emulation, and Serie A TIM.

Advertisement

Below are the requirements for each, along with a cheap solution:

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Brozovic & McKennie Showdown SBC price

There’s not a massive difference in price between these two SBC sets, according to FUTBIN solutions. Brozovic will cost roughly 166,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 164,000 on Xbox, and 171,000 on Origin PC.

McKennie will set you back about 149,000 on PlayStation, 144,000 on Xbox, and 154,000 on Origin. You can unlock both of these items before they expire on April 3, but only the one whose team wins the Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) vs Inter Milan showdown will get a +2 OVR upgrade.