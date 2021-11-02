How to complete FIFA 22 Boateng Player Moments SBC: cost & solutions

A brand new FIFA 22 Players Moments SBC has landed for Hertha Berlin midfielder Kevin Boateng. Here’s how to complete it, with requirements, cost, and solutions.

Player Moments squad building challenges celebrate a highlight-reel moment from a certain player’s career.

This time around it’s for Kevin Boateng, celebrating his amazing goal against Barcelona in the UCL 13/14 when he was a part of Schalke 04.

His new card comes with some very decent stats, including a ridiculous 94 shot power. Let’s take a look at all the numbers, before going over the full requirements and solutions.

FIFA 22 Boateng Moments SBC

Kevin Boateng Moments in-game stats

Rewards

1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Player Moments Kevin Boateng card — 86 OVR — CAM

How to complete FIFA 22 Boateng SBC

Altogether there’s just a pair of Squad Building Challenges you’ll have to knock out to unlock this throwback of a stat sheet for Boateng’s new Moments card.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

There you have it — how to complete Kevin Boateng’s new Player Moments SBC in FIFA 22 using FUTBIN solutions.

Boateng Moments SBC cost

Put together it looks like this pair SBCs to unlock the FIFA 22 Boateng Moments card will run you around 42,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 46,000 on Xbox, and 47,000 on Origin PC.

As always, the FUT market can switch up prices rapidly, so these costs could very well end up fluctuating slightly.