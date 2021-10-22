How to complete FIFA 22 Bernardo Silva RTTK SBC: solutions & cost

A brand new Road to the Knockouts SBC is available in FIFA 22, and this time it’s for Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Here we’ll show you exactly how to complete it, with requirements, cost, and solutions.

EA SPORTS released the Road to the Knockout Team 2 in Ultimate Team on October 22, and along with that new batch of players, we also got a brand new RTTK SBC.

Bernardo Silva’s Man City side is currently sitting near the top of the Premier League, which means the midfielder could be in for an upgrade should the Citizens make the Knockout round of the Champions League.

So, let’s take a look at how to knock this SBC out quickly and how to grab the 88 OVR player for as few FUT Coins as possible.

How to complete FIFA 22 Bernardo Silva RTTK SBC

Silva RTTK in-game stats

Rewards:

1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

1 Mixed Players Pack

1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Bernardo Silva RTTK card — CAM — 88 OVR

FIFA 22 Bernardo Silva RTTK SBC requirements

In total there are four different Squad Building Challenges you’ll have to complete to unlock Silva’s new Road to the Knockout card.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Road to the Knockouts

UCL Common or Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Manchester City: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack

Solution

National Duty

Number of players from Portugal: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solution

There you have it — how to complete Bernardo Silva’s brand new Road to the Knockout SBC in FIFA 22 using FUTBIN solutions.

Silva RTTK SBC cost

Altogether it seems that this set of four SBCs to unlock this FIFA 22 Bernardo Silva special card will run you around 111,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 125,000 on Xbox, and 116,000 on Origin PC.

As always, the FUT market can change prices rapidly, so these costs could very well end up fluctuating slightly.