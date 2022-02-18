How to complete FIFA 22 Bailly & De Paul Showdown SBC: Solution & cost

In the lead-up to Manchester United and Athletico Madrid’s Champions League showdown on February 23, EA SPORTS released new FIFA 22 Showdown SBCs for Eric Bailly and Rodrigo De Paul. Here’s are all the details.

The Man United vs Atheltico Madrid matchup on February 23 is definitely a big game for both clubs. The showdown will set the tone for second leg on March 15, and could even determine who advances.

To make things even more interesting, EA added two new FIFA 22 Showdown SBCs for Man U’s Bailly and Athletico’s De Paul.

Not only can you add both players to your FIFA Ultimate Team, but the one on the winning team will receive a +2 OVR stats boost. Let’s take a look at both cards’ stats, and how to unlock them.

FIFA 22 Bailly & De Paul Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Bailly Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 De Paul Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Bailly Showdown SBC requirements & solutions

There are two squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock Bailly’s new Showdown card: Tactical Emulation, and Premier League.

The full list of requirements for each, along with a cheap solution, are listed down below:

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Solution

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Solution

FIFA 22 De Paul Showdown SBC requirements & solutions

Just like Bailly, there are two squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock De Paul’s new Showdown card as well: Argentina, and La Liga.

Below are the requirements for each, along with a cheap solution:

Argentina

Number of players from Argentina: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Solution

La Liga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Bailly & De Paul Showdown SBC price

There’s not a massive difference in price between these two SBC sets, according to FUTBIN solutions. Bailly will cost roughly 198,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 195,000 on Xbox, and 199,000 on Origin PC.

