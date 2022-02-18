How to complete FIFA 22 Bailly & De Paul Showdown SBC: Solution & cost

In the lead-up to Manchester United and Athletico Madrid’s Champions League showdown on February 23, EA SPORTS released new FIFA 22 Showdown SBCs for Eric Bailly and Rodrigo De Paul. Here’s are all the details.
The Man United vs Atheltico Madrid matchup on February 23 is definitely a big game for both clubs. The showdown will set the tone for second leg on March 15, and could even determine who advances.
To make things even more interesting, EA added two new FIFA 22 Showdown SBCs for Man U’s Bailly and Athletico’s De Paul.
Not only can you add both players to your FIFA Ultimate Team, but the one on the winning team will receive a +2 OVR stats boost. Let’s take a look at both cards’ stats, and how to unlock them.
FIFA 22 Bailly & De Paul Showdown SBC Stats
FIFA 22 Bailly Showdown SBC Stats
FIFA 22 De Paul Showdown SBC Stats
FIFA 22 Bailly Showdown SBC requirements & solutions
There are two squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock Bailly’s new Showdown card: Tactical Emulation, and Premier League.
The full list of requirements for each, along with a cheap solution, are listed down below:
Tactical Emulation
- Number of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solution
Premier League
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solution
FIFA 22 De Paul Showdown SBC requirements & solutions
Just like Bailly, there are two squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock De Paul’s new Showdown card as well: Argentina, and La Liga.
Below are the requirements for each, along with a cheap solution:
Argentina
- Number of players from Argentina: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solution
La Liga
Solution
FIFA 22 Bailly & De Paul Showdown SBC price
There’s not a massive difference in price between these two SBC sets, according to FUTBIN solutions. Bailly will cost roughly 198,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 195,000 on Xbox, and 199,000 on Origin PC.
