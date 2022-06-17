How to complete FIFA 22 Anderson Shapeshifters SBC: solutions & cost

A brand-new FIFA 22 Shapeshifters SBC has arrived for Lazio player Felipe Anderson. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, cost, and solutions right here.

This Shapeshifters SBC takes Anderson from his usual position as an attacking midfielder, and turns him into a lightning fast option on the wing.

It’s his best by far the Brazilian’s best card in FIFA 22, and definitely worth checking out if you’re in need of some speed.

The 94 OVR card boasts a blistering 99 Pace, 97 Dribbling, 94 Passing, and 93 Shooting. On top of all of that, it also has five-star skills moves as well.

The full stats can be found below, followed by requirements and solutions for this challenge.

FIFA 22 Anderson Shapeshifter SBC

Anderson Shapeshifter in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Anderson Shapeshifter SBC

There’s just a pair of sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Anderson’s new Shapeshifter card in FIFA 22: Brazil, and Serie A TIM.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.

Brazil

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

In Form + TOTS Players: Min 1

In Form + TOTS Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 55

Team Chemistry: Min 55 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Mega Pack

Solution

Anderson Shapeshifters SBC cost

Anderson’s Shapeshifters player item has some really nice stats, and won’t be too expensive of an SBC is to complete either — relatively speaking.

Altogether, it should cost around 191,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 195,000 on Xbox, and 216,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.