How to complete FIFA 22 Anderson Shapeshifters SBC: solutions & cost

A brand-new FIFA 22 Shapeshifters SBC has arrived for Lazio player Felipe Anderson. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, cost, and solutions right here.
This Shapeshifters SBC takes Anderson from his usual position as an attacking midfielder, and turns him into a lightning fast option on the wing.
It’s his best by far the Brazilian’s best card in FIFA 22, and definitely worth checking out if you’re in need of some speed.
The 94 OVR card boasts a blistering 99 Pace, 97 Dribbling, 94 Passing, and 93 Shooting. On top of all of that, it also has five-star skills moves as well.
The full stats can be found below, followed by requirements and solutions for this challenge.
FIFA 22 Anderson Shapeshifter SBC
Anderson Shapeshifter in-game stats
How to complete FIFA 22 Anderson Shapeshifter SBC
There’s just a pair of sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Anderson’s new Shapeshifter card in FIFA 22: Brazil, and Serie A TIM.
All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.
Brazil
- Number of players from Brazil: Min 1
- In Form + TOTS Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Solution
Serie A TIM
- Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
- IF + TOTS Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 55
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Mega Pack
Solution
Anderson Shapeshifters SBC cost
Anderson’s Shapeshifters player item has some really nice stats, and won’t be too expensive of an SBC is to complete either — relatively speaking.
Altogether, it should cost around 191,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 195,000 on Xbox, and 216,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.
As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.
