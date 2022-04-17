How to complete FIFA 22 Ander Herrera Flashback SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 Flashback SBC card for Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

Ander Herrera has been a reliable and serviceable player for Zaragoza, Athletic Bilbao, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain throughout his career. However, his prime was during his years as a Red Devil.

Herrera’s Flashback SBC card celebrates his time over there, and it’s a step up from his standard gold card, with 88 OVR, +17 Pace, +11 Shooting, +10 Dribbling, +10 Physicality, +9 Passing, and +9 Defending.

FIFA 22 Ander Herrera Flashback SBC

Ander Herrera Flashback in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Ander Herrera Flashback SBC

FIFA 22 Flashback SBCs are often relatively straightforward challenges to complete, and this one isn’t any different. You only need to submit two squads to unlock Ander Herrera’s Flashback SBC card in FIFA 22.

Here’s a list of all the requirements followed by the cheapest solutions:

Ligue 1

Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Prime Players Pack

Solution

La Furia Roja

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Ander Herrera Flashback SBC cost

Ander Herrera’s Flashback SBC card is an excellent value pick-up for a card with such impressive stats. It will only set you back 138,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 135,000 on Xbox, and 150,000 on PC/Origin. These prices can fluctuate, though.

The card is also only available until April 23. So, you’ll have less than a week to snap it up. However, considering the requirements are a breeze, you shouldn’t have any problems getting it done on time!