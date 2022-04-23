How to complete FIFA 22 Aaron Ramsey SBC: RTTF special card

A new FUT Road to the Final SBC is now live in FIFA 22 for Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

FIFA 22 Road to the Final cards have the potential to receive huge upgrades as they progress through their Euro league campaigns. Depending on how Rangers fare in the UEFA Europa League, Ramsey could end up becoming an absolute powerhouse.

This SBC starts off as a very nice 89 OVR, a 9-point upgrade from his regular gold card— boasting 92 Dribbling and 91 Passing as well.

Here are the full stats, along with how to grab it for yourself.

FIFA 22 Ramsey RTTF SBC

Ramsey RTTF in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Ramsey RTTF SBC

There’s just one set of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Ramsey’s new Road to the Finals card in FIFA 22.

All of the requirements are listed down below, along with a cheap solution as well.

Aaron Ramsey

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Aaron Ramsey RTTF SBC cost

Ramsey’s Road to the Final player item has some very nice stats, and isn’t too expensive on top of that either.

In total, it should cost around 45,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 49,000 on Xbox, and 46,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

The FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these prices could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.