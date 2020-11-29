How to complete FIFA 21's Premier League & Bundesliga double upgrade SBCs - Dexerto

EA SPORTS have dropped a handful of double upgrade squad building challenges into FIFA 21. Here, we’ve got cheap solutions for the Premier League and Bundesliga SBCs.

As the FIFA year unfolds, EA SPORTS rolls out plenty of new content – especially when it comes to Ultimate Team.

There are new cards, packs, players, and plenty of things to get your hands-on – with the majority of these coming through Squad Building Challenges.

In the newest set, EA have released double upgrade SBCs where you can get two rare players from a league of your choice. However, we’re focusing on the Premier League and Bundesliga for now.

Premier League & Bundesliga Double Upgrade SBC requirements

The requirements for both challenges are simple, and identical as well, bar needing to change it up for the league you’re after.

You’ll need to hand over 11 rare, gold players, with at least six of those coming from the league you’re doing – so, six Premier League players for the Premier League SBC and six from the Bundesliga for the Bundesliga SBC.

You can pick 11 rare players, there’s nothing stopping you, but if you decide to mix in other leagues, bare in mind that you will need a minimum of 70 Team Chemistry to complete both SBCs. Squad Rating doesn’t matter here.

Bundesliga 81+ Double Upgrade: Min. 6 players from Bundesliga, exactly 11 gold players, Min. 70 Team Chemistry.

Premier League 81+ Double Upgrade: Min. 6 players from Premier League, exactly 11 gold players, Min. 70 Team Chemistry.

Premier League & Bundesliga Double Upgrade SBC cheap solutions

Now, the challenge is ideal for anyone who has a tonne of fodder cards laying around, but if you don’t, and need to build the team from scratch, it won’t cost too much.

According to FUTBin, both challenges will cost anywhere between 9,000 and 11,000 coins regardless of your console. Though, we’ve got a few solutions that should save you some coins.

For completing the SBC, you’ll get two players that are at least 81-rated from your selected league. If you want to keep trying your luck, well you can, as the challenge is repeatable.

If you manage to grab anyone good, be sure to send us a picture over on Twitter – @UltimateTeamUK.