 How to complete FIFA 21's Premier League & Bundesliga double upgrade SBCs - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21’s Premier League & Bundesliga double upgrade SBCs

Published: 29/Nov/2020 15:11

by Connor Bennett
Premier League and Bundesliga logo on FIFA 21 pitch
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA SBC Solutions FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS have dropped a handful of double upgrade squad building challenges into FIFA 21. Here, we’ve got cheap solutions for the Premier League and Bundesliga SBCs.

As the FIFA year unfolds, EA SPORTS rolls out plenty of new content – especially when it comes to Ultimate Team.

There are new cards, packs, players, and plenty of things to get your hands-on – with the majority of these coming through Squad Building Challenges.

In the newest set, EA have released double upgrade SBCs where you can get two rare players from a league of your choice. However, we’re focusing on the Premier League and Bundesliga for now. 

FIFA 21 Lewandowski
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 has many good attacking players, but not a lot are better than Bayern’s top striker.

Premier League & Bundesliga Double Upgrade SBC requirements

The requirements for both challenges are simple, and identical as well, bar needing to change it up for the league you’re after.

You’ll need to hand over 11 rare, gold players, with at least six of those coming from the league you’re doing – so, six Premier League players for the Premier League SBC and six from the Bundesliga for the Bundesliga SBC.

You can pick 11 rare players, there’s nothing stopping you, but if you decide to mix in other leagues, bare in mind that you will need a minimum of 70 Team Chemistry to complete both SBCs. Squad Rating doesn’t matter here. 

  • Bundesliga 81+ Double Upgrade: Min. 6 players from Bundesliga, exactly 11 gold players, Min. 70 Team Chemistry.
  • Premier League 81+ Double Upgrade: Min. 6 players from Premier League, exactly 11 gold players, Min. 70 Team Chemistry.

Premier League & Bundesliga Double Upgrade SBC cheap solutions

Now, the challenge is ideal for anyone who has a tonne of fodder cards laying around, but if you don’t, and need to build the team from scratch, it won’t cost too much.

According to FUTBin, both challenges will cost anywhere between 9,000 and 11,000 coins regardless of your console. Though, we’ve got a few solutions that should save you some coins. 

For completing the SBC, you’ll get two players that are at least 81-rated from your selected league. If you want to keep trying your luck, well you can, as the challenge is repeatable. 

If you manage to grab anyone good, be sure to send us a picture over on Twitter – @UltimateTeamUK.

FIFA

How to complete Alessandrini Flashback SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

Published: 28/Nov/2020 18:44 Updated: 28/Nov/2020 20:29

by Bill Cooney
FIFA 21 Alessandrini Flashback SBC

Share

FUT

A new Flashback SBC is available in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team for French Winger Romain Alessandrini, celebrating his goal-studded 2017-2018 seasons for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

SBC’s are a great way to fill out your card collection in FUT, and if you’re in need of something new on the outside, Alessandrini might be just the man you’re looking for.

Now playing for Chinese Super League team Qingdao Huanghai, the Winger notched two of the best seasons in his career while playing for the LA Galaxy in the MLS (13 goals in 2017 & 11 in 2018), which this new Flashback card harkens back to.

Fans who played Ultimate Team in FIFA 18 will remember how good the Frenchman’s cards were – almost everyone had either his first or second In-Form on their bench as a super-sub, and his nationality made it easier to even start him, for those who wanted to.

Alessandrini FIFA 21 Flashback card in-game stats

Alessandrini Stats
FUTBIN
Stats for Alessandrini’s Flashback SBC in FIFA 21.

To start off, just check out that 92 Pace on an 85 OVR card. You really couldn’t ask for anything better with 91 Sprint Speed and 93 Acceleration. Shooting, Passing, and Dribbling also all clock in at high to mid-80s as well.

Defending and Physicality are his weak points, but the good news is that there’s only one single challenge you have to knock out in order to wrap up this SBC and grab the fleet-footed Frenchman’s new card for yourself.

Alessandrini Flashback SBC requirements, solutions, cost.

Altogether these tasks should run you around 92,000 to about 105,000 FUT Coins to complete, which isn’t too shabby at all considering the Acceleration and Sprint Speed stats he’s packing. The full requirements are listed below:

Romain Alessandrini

  • Number of players from France: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Below are a couple of the cheapest solutions we’ve found to this Flashback SBC, and to make things even easier they don’t require any loyalty to complete.

Alessandrini Flashback Solution 1

Alessandrini Flashback SBC solution 1
FUTBIN
A cheap solution to Alessandrini’s Flashback SBC in FIFA 21.

Alessandrini Flashback Solution 2

Alessandrini Flashback SBC solution 2
FUTBIN
Another cheap solution to Alessandrini’s Flashback SBC in FIFA 21.

Now that you know all there is to know about how to knock this SBC out, the only question left is: is it worth it? Looking at the stats alone, especially that 92 Pace, we’d definitely say this SBC is worthwhile if you can afford to complete it.

If you can muster up the coinage prior to the challenge expiring on Friday, December 4, then definitely look into it because this could be a highly-coveted super-sub that you can’t get your hands on later.

As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 news, updates, leaks, and SBC solutions as they happen.